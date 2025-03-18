Meltwater for Technology

Uncover innovative growth opportunities in technology
We work with the world's largest technology brands to equip them with the power to innovate fast and stay connected with consumers in a rapidly changing and competitive environment.
No industry moves as fast as tech.
The world runs on technology, and for those who build the tech relied on by billions, it’s a never ending challenge to keep ahead of the market. Any industry can be disrupted almost overnight by a new idea. Isn't it better to know that your business is the one making the noise? Meltwater helps you do just that.
97% of Gen Z use social media to inform their purchasing decisions.
80% or more US adults aged 18 to 49 are active social media users.
49% of consumers say they depend on influencer recommendations.
New Report: AI and Sustainability in Technology
Automation, AI applications, machine learning, ChatGPT, DALL-E… Artificial Intelligence is on the rise across the globe. However, with such an increase in computing capacity needed to sustain AI processes, concerns regarding the environmental impact of AI has been brought to the forefront.
We used the Meltwater Suite to dive into a year’s worth of online and social media conversations to highlight which topics are getting the most attention with regard to AI within the technology landscape as well as the meeting point between AI and sustainability.
From Meltwater's real-time dashboards to customer stories, dig into these valuable resources to learn more about how we support enterprise technology companies:
How Asana Uses Meltwater to Master the Media Landscape
Discover how Asana went from manually tracking media coverage to conducting media monitoring in one central hub.
Discover key F1 sponsorship insights
Technology brands are at the forefront of F1, from the drivers to the teams to the race track itself. Are your sponsorship efforts winning the race? Check out our dashboard to uncover key insights around the second Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and see how Meltwater can help you dive deeper into these topics.
Inform Your Social Media Strategy with Social Listening
Learn how Mailchimp uses Meltwater to identify trends and themes to inform their content strategy and provide the most value for their customers.
The Exclusive Dashboard
Many of the world's leading technology companies invest big dollars for a spotlight at one of the biggest stages and most-watched events of the year. Discover the data and trends as our report highlights:
~ Year-over-Year Trends: How audience engagement and buzz evolved.
~ Sponsor Impact: The brands that made the biggest splash.
~ Brand Spotlight: Which brands captured attention throughout the game.
Let's build your Meltwater suite.
You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.