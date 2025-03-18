Meltwater for Technology

Access the On-Demand Power of AI

Automation, AI applications, machine learning, ChatGPT, DALL-E… Artificial Intelligence is on the rise across the globe. However, with such an increase in computing capacity needed to sustain AI processes, concerns regarding the environmental impact of AI has been brought to the forefront.

We used the Meltwater Suite to dive into a year’s worth of online and social media conversations to highlight which topics are getting the most attention with regard to AI within the technology landscape as well as the meeting point between AI and sustainability.