Mailchimp is an all-in-one marketing platform popular amongst SMEs and startups, providing a suite of marketing automation tools that enable smaller businesses to compete with larger enterprises. Mailchimp itself has grown from a small startup, focused solely on email, to become one of the world’s best-known marketing tech platforms, so it understands the pressures faced by small businesses trying to scale up with limited marketing resources. In this case study, we hear from Jason Maldonado, Senior Manager of Social Media at Mailchimp explaining how his team uses Meltwater social media monitoring to identify trends and themes that inform the company’s content strategy. He also discusses how Meltwater’s social solutions automate much of the company’s social media activity, enabling him to focus on more valuable, strategic work.