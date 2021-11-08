On-demand Webinar: How to succeed in influencer marketing.

Want to learn more about using influencers to grow your company's presence on social media and increase sales? Then look no further!

In this on-demand webinar, Caroline Lennefors walks through key factors to ensure your influencer campaign drives strong ROI. Using Malmö Tourism as a case study, Caroline details how the company changed its way of working, how they found influencers to collaborate with and the results they saw.

You'll learn:

How to identify relevant influencers for your campaigns

How to connect with the right audience

How to analyze the impact of your influencer marketing campaigns

Meltwater offers an end-to-end Influencer Marketing platform to support and optimize your social influencer strategy.

About Caroline Lennefors

As PR Project Manager for Malmö Tourism, Caroline Lennefors is responsible for the company's press relations and influencer collaborations. Among other projects, Caroline managed Malmö Tourism's influencer campaign: "Make it Malmö", which focused on sustainability and positioning Malmö through the use of influencers.