How to find the right influencer for your brand

In this video, you will gain insight into influencer marketing as well as being given an introduction to our Social Influencer platform.

About the video

How can you find the right influencer for your brand? In line with the market, Meltwater is constantly entering into new cooperations that make relevant data available to its customers. Our Social Influencer platform is an objective collection of both micro and macro influencers in Norway and globally. This video is suitable for anyone who wants to learn more about influencer marketing and how to find the right influencer, ensure that the demographics and reach of an influencer fit their brand, and monitor and analyze the effect of the cooperation.

What you will learn

How to find influencers who fit the target group for your brand

How to ensure that the money you invest actually provides the return that is predicted

How you can monitor and analyze the effect of the cooperation you have with your ambassadors over time

About Andreas Brekstad

Andreas is a Sales Manager at Meltwater and has a bachelor's degree in International Marketing from BI Norwegian Business School. Andreas has good knowledge of influencer marketing and will give you a good insight into how you can find the perfect influencer for your brand.