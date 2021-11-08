NOTE: Please complete the form to watch the video.

Welcome to our on-demand webinar on Sustainability

Join our on-demand webinar and kick off the new year with valuable insights that'll guide your strategies. Sustainability is playing an increasingly important role in various parts of society. Nowadays, consumers expect brands to become greener, and communication plays a key part in this process. Want to learn more and gain insights on how your company can package and communicate your work around sustainability? You're in luck! Then this on-demand webinar is perfect for you.

Further read (in Swedish): Discover how Meltwater helps PR and marketing teams monitor media coverage across both news and social media and enhance brand management.