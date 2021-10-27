NOTE: Please complete the form to watch the video.

A brand crisis can hit at any point, so it's vital that communication professionals prepare their organizations for the worst. In this on-demand webinar, Marcus Hartmann will teach you more about crisis communications in practice, while offering tips for how you can turn a crisis into a communicative success. An expert in crisis management and communications, Marcus worked as Press Manager for Teracom during the 2016 sabotage of Häglared telecom tower outside Borås.

This webinar will teach you

The dos and don'ts of handling a crisis

How you can transform a crisis into success

Top tips around media management

Best practice for proactive outreach

About Marcus Hartmann

Marcus has extensive experience in communications, having held management positions at Swedish Government Offices and press roles in the telecommunications sector. Other than crisis comms, Marcus's expertise lie in Public Affairs, PR, and media management.

