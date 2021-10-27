Customer Stories
Webinar

Swedish on-demand webinar: Crisis Communication in Practice

Asset is in Swedish

A brand crisis can hit at any point, so it's vital that communication professionals prepare their organizations for the worst. In this on-demand webinar, Marcus Hartmann will teach you more about crisis communications in practice, while offering tips for how you can turn a crisis into a communicative success. An expert in crisis management and communications, Marcus worked as Press Manager for Teracom during the 2016 sabotage of Häglared telecom tower outside Borås.

This webinar will teach you

  • The dos and don'ts of handling a crisis
  • How you can transform a crisis into success
  • Top tips around media management
  • Best practice for proactive outreach

About Marcus Hartmann

Marcus Hartmann Portrait

Marcus has extensive experience in communications, having held management positions at Swedish Government Offices and press roles in the telecommunications sector. Other than crisis comms, Marcus's expertise lie in Public Affairs, PR, and media management.

Discover how to develop a crisis response plan that isn't reactive with help of Meltwater Media Monitoring.

