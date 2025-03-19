Industry Leaders Panel Discussion: Navigating Modern Comms and Social Media - Trust, Trends, and Transparency

As the media landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, communicators must balance real-time responsiveness with strategic storytelling. At Sydney’s powerUP Day, our expert panellists explored the challenges and opportunities shaping PR, crisis management, and AI-powered communications.

Panellists:

Clare Masters, Executive Director of Media and PR at University of Sydney

Alice Dickinson​​​​, Social Campaign and Content Manager at v2foods

Amber Scotto Di Perta, Chief Client Officer at Edelman

David Hickey, Executive Director, APAC at Meltwater

Key Discussion Themes & Takeaways

1. The Evolving Media Landscape & Trends

With shorter news cycles and algorithm-driven content discovery, brands need to proactively shape their narratives. Social listening and data-driven insights are key to identifying trends and maintaining a competitive media presence.

2. Building & Maintaining Trust in the Digital Age

Trust remains a core challenge for communicators, particularly with the rise of misinformation and AI-generated content. Brands must focus on transparency, credible sources, and real-time responsiveness. Insights from Edelman’s Trust Barometer underscored the need for authentic engagement and long-term relationship-building.

3. Crisis & Issues Management in a Transparent World

The speed of digital crises has changed how brands manage risk. Organisations must balance preparedness with agility, using AI-powered alerts and social monitoring to anticipate and respond to crises effectively. A clear framework for crisis response—including internal alignment and consistent messaging across platforms—is critical.

4. AI & The Future of Communications

AI is reshaping PR and communications—from automating media monitoring to personalising content at scale. However, ensuring responsible AI adoption and maintaining editorial oversight remain top priorities. Brands must balance AI-driven efficiencies with human storytelling to maintain authenticity.

5. The Social Media Challenge: Algorithms, Engagement & Influence

Social media platforms continue to evolve, making it harder for brands to maintain organic reach and engagement. Success lies in understanding platform algorithms, leveraging influencers, and fostering genuine two-way conversations with audiences. Social listening tools can help brands track sentiment and adapt their strategies in real-time.

