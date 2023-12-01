Delivering impact from the moments that matter: Kicking goals in the Women’s World Cup

Our expert speakers share their insights on purpose-led storytelling, amplifying engagement through earned, owned and paid media and content, measuring commercial success, legacy, future trends and key learnings.

Genevieve Brammall, National Head of PR, News Corp

Peter Filopoulos, Head of Marketing, Communications & Corporate Affairs, Football Australia

Carlo Kasparian, GM ‑ Digital Marketing & Content, Football Australia

Moderated by Georgina Bitcon, Enterprise Solutions Director ANZ, Meltwater

On-Demand Sessions from Australia's 2023 EOY Event: