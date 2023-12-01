Meltwater Australia Update: 2023 EOY Event

Meltwater Update: 2023 EOY Event

Hear from Ross Candido, Vice President of Australia and New Zealand, on the trends that changed the game in 2023 and the most exciting Meltwater updates to look out for in 2024.

Hear how Meltwater is helping to address industry challenges including:

The rapidly evolving needs of communications and corporate affairs professionals with new guided search and insights reports

Marketing attribution through the launch of a consolidated dashboard for owned, earned and paid media, as well as new API integrations to better connect your tech stack

Influencer marketing optimisation with enhanced reporting to track and attribute campaigns in real-time with AI-image recognition and AI-curated recommendations based on current influencers

Speed to insights with spike discovery and analysis, AI-powered executive summaries and image and logo recognition so that you never miss a mention

On-Demand Sessions from Australia's 2023 EOY Event: