Panel Discussion: The Role of Consumer Insights in Planning Agile Campaigns for Maximum Impact
Catch the panel discussion from Melbourne’s powerUP day on The Role of Consumer Insights in Planning Agile Campaigns for Maximum Impact with our fantastic panellists:
- Nicole Foster, General Manager – Global PR, Content, Social and Marketing, Tourism Australia
- Shane Russell, CEO, Havas Red
- Georgina Bitcon, Strategic Accounts Director, Meltwater
Topics discussed:
- Consumer Insights for Agility: Challenging traditional campaign planning using consumer insights to create reactive campaigns that leverage emerging trends and can be optimised at speed.
- Scaling What Works: Identifying successful tactics through real-time insights and efficiently allocating resources to amplify these winning strategies.
- Punch Above Your Weight: Localisation for Australian Brands by leveraging local market insights to tailor strategies, outperform global competitors, and adapt to economic challenges.
- Navigating brand purpose and impact: Understanding key topics and how to navigate these in a constantly changing environment.
