Skip to content
logo
Webinar

Meltwater Australia Update: Mid-Year 2024 Product Release

Ross Candido, VP of Sales, AUNZ & SEA, shares the latest updates to our Suite of Solutions at our powerUP Day in Melbourne.

The keynote covered:

  • Meltwater AI updates for search, daily digests, alerts, influencer discovery, insights and reports and unified assistant
  • Meltwater Copilot

Get access to content by filling out the form below:

Loading...

More Resources

Melbourne powerUP Day Panel Discussion
Webinar

Panel Discussion: The Role of Consumer Insights in Planning Agile Campaigns for Maximum Impact

Read Resource

Let's build your Meltwater suite

You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.
Request DemoRequest Pricing
A man is using the Meltwater Suite on his laptop and phone to improve his business strategy with media, social & consumer intelligence