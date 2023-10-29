Webinar
On-demand Webinar: The New Social Customer and How Brands Can Stay Customer-Centric
In an ever-evolving digital landscape, understanding the social customer journey is crucial for brands aiming to stay customer-centric. Watch our on-demand webinar hosted by expert speaker, Georgina Bitcon, Enterprise Solutions Director at Meltwater to learn about the intricacies of the new social customer journey and actionable strategies on how leading brands are staying customer-focused through social.
In this webinar we cover:
Introduction to the Social Customer Journey
- Understanding the shifts in customer behaviour
- The role of social media in shaping the customer journey
Adapting Strategies for a Customer-Centric Approach
- Leveraging data to understand customer preferences
- Personalisation in the age of social media
Staying Ahead of Trends
- Emerging trends in social media and customer engagement
- Tools and technologies for monitoring and adapting to changes
