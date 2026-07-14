On-Demand Webinar: How PR Can Prove its Impact on Sales

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When it comes to the critical conversations in any business, money talks and even the best in the PR industry need to demonstrate how they amplify returns. It isn’t always easy considering PR pros are now intimately involved in so many facets of business - and face 2 common realities that often get in the way:

But data holds the answers. That’s why prioritizing measurement is key to effectively demonstrating the impact of your work in the changing PR landscape.