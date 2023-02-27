On-Demand Webinar: Comms Collective State of Social 2023

In marketing and comms, data is the heart of everything we do. That's why we’re on a mission to give marketing and communications professionals the most up-to-date stats to build their 2023 social media strategies from.

We are excited to feature this webinar, in partnership with PR Moment, based on our recent State of Social Survey. This in this webinar you'll learn:

The fastest growing social media platforms

The paid Vs organic debate

How the current economic climate has affected the importance of social

Top social media challenges

Watch this on-demand webinar and hear Meltwater’s Head of Marketing UKI, Charlie Ayling, share the latest social trends and insights from the industry.