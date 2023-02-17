Webinar
On-Demand Webinar: The Global State of Digital 2023
Wondering how to position your digital strategies for success this year?
The Digital 2023 Global Overview Report, produced by Kepios in partnership with Meltwater and We Are Social, has the global digital behavior data you need to stay on track for growth.
Watch this on-demand webinar and hear world-renowned data analyst Simon Kemp break down the most essential findings from this year’s report.
You'll learn:
- The consumer behavior trends shaping 2023
- How marketers can action the data in the report
- How digital behavior varies between countries
- Where to focus your digital strategies over the next few months
