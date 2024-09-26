Webinar
On-Demand Webinar: Oakley's Winning Strategies & Key Metrics
Whether you’re a brand manager, marketing professional, or simply passionate about sports sponsorships, this webinar is your chance to gain insider knowledge on how Oakley maximizes the impact of their sponsorships and partnerships.
Learn from industry experts as they reveal the tactics and insights that have driven Oakley’s success during the 2024 Olympics and beyond.
What you'll learn:
- Strategic sponsorship insights: Discover how Oakley strategically enhances the value of their sponsorships and partnerships to achieve maximum impact and brand visibility.
- Olympic marketing mastery: Take a deep dive into Oakley’s marketing and partnership approach during the 2024 Olympics, and learn how they captured global attention.
- Athlete collaboration: Understand the key factors in selecting the right athletes and building successful collaborations that resonate with audiences.
- KPI best practices: Learn how to identify and monitor the most relevant KPIs to measure the success of your sponsorship initiatives effectively.
Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your sponsorship strategies to the next level. Watch this webinar and be part of a dynamic discussion that could transform your approach to partnerships and sponsorships.
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...
More Resources
Webinar
On-Demand Webinar: Winning Strategies for Sponsorship ROI
Read Resource
Report
PARIS 2024: The art of transposing brand identity into a global event
Read Resource
Paris 2024: The data behind what got the world talking
Read Resource
Let's build your Meltwater suite
You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.