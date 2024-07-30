Webinar
On-demand Webinar: Winning Strategies: Driving Sponsorship Impact and ROI
With a sporting summer already in motion with the Euros and Wimbledon recently concluding, and the Olympics starting, join us for this exclusive webinar where we dive into the game-changing tactics used by brands to maximise their sponsorship investments.
We look at the value of sponsorship and explore how companies understand their sponsorship ROI.
In this webinar, you’ll learn:
- Best practices for optimising your brand's visibility
- How to engage with your target audience through partnerships
- How to have a data-driven approach to sponsorship
