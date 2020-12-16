The Social Media Landscape in 2020

Over the last decade, social media has grown from an emerging media technology into the most consumed media channel worldwide.



Its impact has changed the way we communicate, the way we shop and has even changed our politics. For those of us working in marketing and advertising, it's changed the way we reach and engage consumers.



As we approach a new decade, social media has become a catalyst for a number of new technologies revolving around voice, augmented reality and artificial intelligence. Given the changes experienced across the last decade, how will social media impact the world during the twenties?



Hear Meltwater and Social Chain's Strategy Director, Mike Blake Crawford discuss the state of the social landscape, its impact on marketing and how consumers are adapting to the media revolution.



Watch the on-demand recording now.