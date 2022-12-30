Masterclass: Social Data to Consumer Intelligence

Analyzing social media data can be overwhelming, especially if you aren't sure what you are looking for. It can be difficult to determine where to begin and, more importantly, how to transform social data into insights relevant to your corporate strategy.

Consumer intelligence tools and consumer insights tools are powerful ways to make sense of this data and convert it into actionable insights about current and potential customers. This, in turn, helps to improve customer retention and acquisition.

In this masterclass, Business Development Director of EMEA at Linkfluence, James Charles Andrews, walks us through how to use Linkfluence, a Meltwater offering, to obtain impactful consumer insights from social media data. Learn how to build deeper, more effective customer relationships, improve your consumer-focused content, and measure your brand equity in real time.

Additionally, we will cover how to