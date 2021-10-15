Make Your Mark: Growth & Market Dominance

What is competitive benchmarking and why do you need it? Lisa Sun, CEO & Founder of Gravitas, talks about her suggested approach, including redefining who you see as a competitor. As an entrepreneur and start-up founder, Sun has keenly recognized and used this tactic to pull ahead.

Watch this webinar to gain unique insight into the importance of having a 360 degree view of your industry, market share, and the available white space for your company to innovate and stay ahead.

About Lisa Sun

After 11 years at McKinsey & Company, Sun founded GRAVITAS, a game-changing retail brand and confidence company. She shares her experience in talks that explore why it's vital to push past your potential, how to transform an idea into a movement, and why you've got to bet on yourself every single day.