Customer Stories
Blog
SupportLogin
EnglishDeutschFrançaisNederlandsSuomi日本語中文
Request demo
Request demo

infographic

Infographic: Social & Media Landscape of The Kenya Election in 2022

Kenya's General Election was held on 9 August 2022

We used our Meltwater social and media intelligence platform to track and analyse the social media and online editorial mentions of candidates William Ruto and Raila Odinga. We further drew insights around conversations and trending themes.

The Election has created much buzz globally on editorial and social media platforms, and as many as 83.2 billion people have been reached by the conversations tracked across channels. Ruto is taking the lead in the media conversation, and Twitter is the primary channel for discussion.

The data indicate that both candidates' sentiment was neutral compared to the previous Election in 2017. See the infographic below for more data on our findings.

Infographic of the Social & Media Landscape of The Kenya Election in 2022

Continue Reading

Image of a phone with Instagram analytics symbols.
Blog Post

The Ultimate Instagram Analytics & Insights Guide

Looking for the latest social media news? This blog has it. This image of a cartoon newspaper against a solid pink background conveys the message that news is being broadcast
Blog Post

Social Media News: The 5 Biggest Stories of the Week

AI in marketing comes with the promise of getting insights from data faster. Here in this image, we can see a stylized version of a bar graph with a lightbulb leaning against the chart.
Blog Post

AI in Marketing: Why AI-Powered Insights Are Important for Marketing in 2022