Kenya's General Election was held on 9 August 2022.

We used our Meltwater social and media intelligence platform to track and analyse the social media and online editorial mentions of candidates William Ruto and Raila Odinga. We further drew insights around conversations and trending themes.

The Election has created much buzz globally on editorial and social media platforms, and as many as 83.2 billion people have been reached by the conversations tracked across channels. Ruto is taking the lead in the media conversation, and Twitter is the primary channel for discussion.

The data indicate that both candidates' sentiment was neutral compared to the previous Election in 2017. See the infographic below for more data on our findings.