How Top Brands Are Responding to COVID-19

Campaigns are getting dropped. In-person events are being canceled. Ads are being paused.

The novel coronavirus is forcing marketers to reevaluate marketing campaigns, react to consumers in real-time, and adapt quickly to changing consumer demand—things that have been challenging for organizations of any size historically.

And yet, a few brands have managed to adeptly respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

In this webinar, we’ll examine the different ways brands have responded to the pandemic with industry thought leaders Davitha Ghiassi, EVP of Social & Integration at Red Havas, and Tara Mullins, Communications Director, Worldwide and SVP, Media Influence at Ogilvy.

  • Examples of brands navigating the crisis successfully
  • Tips on how to manage your brand reputation
  • Advice on how to communicate around the crisis

