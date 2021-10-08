How Top Brands Are Responding to COVID-19

The novel coronavirus is forcing marketers to reevaluate marketing campaigns, react to consumers in real-time, and adapt quickly to changing consumer demand—things that have been challenging for organizations of any size historically.
And yet, a few brands have managed to adeptly respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
In this webinar, we’ll examine the different ways brands have responded to the pandemic with industry thought leaders Davitha Ghiassi, EVP of Social & Integration at Red Havas, and Tara Mullins, Communications Director, Worldwide and SVP, Media Influence at Ogilvy.
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...