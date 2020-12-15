In today’s world of information overload, journalists and editors simply don’t have time to read, let alone publish, every piece of content they receive.

Your company may well be the next Tesla, but if you and your comms team aren’t able to craft a cunningly effective press release and understand best practice for distribution, then your likelihood of locking down any earned brand exposure is little to none.

With this in mind, we partnered with Deputy Editor of PRWeek, John Harrington and took a deep dive into How to Write the Perfect Press Release.

John has been deputy editor of PRWeek for over four years, during which time he has written about some of the biggest issues in the PR and communications industry and worked on major projects including the UK Top 150 Consultancies report, the Power Book, 30 Under 30 and Best Places to Work. Before that, John wrote for trade magazines in the eating and drinking out sector. He holds a postgraduate diploma in newspaper journalism from City University and earlier this year was named Best Digital Journalist/Blogger at the 2019 PRCA Digital Awards.

