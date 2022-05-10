While traditional market research might give us an idea about their demographic and socioeconomic factors, we’re often very much in the dark when it comes to their needs, values, habits, personality and mindset.

Watch this webinar on demand to learn more about how Social Media data teamed up with AI allows you to create a marketing strategy based on audience insights far beyond demographic and socioeconomic factors.



Dr. Lei Su, Associate Professor, Department of Marketing Hong Kong Baptist University School of Business.

Dr. Lei Su is an Associate Professor of Marketing at the Hong Kong Baptist University School of Business. Her research focuses on consumer judgement and decision-making, examining how social or visual marketing factors influence product evaluations and purchase intentions. A well-recognised scholar in the consumer behaviour field, Dr. Lei Su advances the mission of generating knowledge that not only contributes to academic debate but also brings practical managerial implications. Dr. Su has published papers in top-tier journals including the Journal of Marketing Research, Journal of Marketing, and Journal of Consumer Research, among others.