Leveraging the Power of​ KOLs to Build Brand Advocacy

Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) have changed the way brands reach and engage with their target audiences. Strong relationships with KOLs can expand the reach of your brand and contribute to the growth of your community. However, a new category has emerged – KOCs (Key Opinion Consumers). What are KOCs and why should you care about them? How do KOLs compare with KOCs?

Join us for a coffee break webinar to learn more about:



- Key differences between types of KOLs (nano, micro, macro, celebrities)

- What is a KOC and how do they differ from KOLs?

- Benefits and short comings of different types of influencers

- How to use data to amplify the ROI of your KOL campaigns

- Using a social CRM tool to elevate your campaigns from end-to-end



About Melvin Chng:

Melvin Chng is the Area Director for Hong Kong at Meltwater. With over 10+ years of experience in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), he is responsible for developing and executing the market strategy across one of Meltwater’s fastest-growing areas. Heavily invested in customer expansion, Melvin has led a successful career in Meltwater’s Singapore, Hong Kong, and Beijing offices. As the main point person for global companies in Greater China, he advises leading companies on data tracking, social analytics, and competitive intelligence.