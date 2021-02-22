The Ultimate Guide to Owned, Earned, Paid & Shared Media

By 2025, it’s estimated that 463 exabytes of data will be created each day, globally. This number is so ridiculously high that it is impossible to conceive how much information it represents without risking a headache.

Long-story-short: it is getting increasingly difficult for businesses to make their voices heard and stand out of the crowd. To succeed in promoting your business online, you need to understand and master all the communication channels at your disposal.

Until recently, marketing professionals had to juggle with 3 defined communication channels: owned, earned, and paid media. With the arrival of social media platforms, we’ve seen a new channel emerge: shared media. Each one of those channels serves a specific purpose and requires a specific approach.

In this comprehensive guide, you’ll discover:

How to leverage owned, earned, paid and shared media

The benefits and challenges of each channel

How to measure your performance on each channel

The synergies between these channels you can use to promote your brand

We have also included many testimonials and advices from professionnals at Hubspot, Uber, Airbnb, Social Chain and PRMoment who rely on these strategies daily!