It comes as no surprise that agencies face a unique set of challenges compared to that of other organizations. Technology is continuing to become more of a constant companion for agency teams in optimizing internal workflows, driving ROI and improving client work.

Meltwater commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential ROI for PR and advertising agencies deploying marketing management and reporting solutions with Meltwater. The purpose was to provide an agency-specific framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of investing in this type of technology.

In this recorded webinar, featured speaker Amy Harrison, Senior TEI Consultant at Forrester Research, will share the study findings on the potential savings, ROI, and benefits agencies can achieve with Meltwater including: