How has digital transformation influenced internal communications strategy and the way organisations build culture and engage with employees, while paving new ways of working?

In this session we will hear from the team that leads internal communications and employee engagement at Siemens Energy Middle East & Africa to see how they are embracing digital transformation and what organisations can do to make sure they don’t fall behind.

Watch this deep-dive Webinar with Benjamin Schroeder, Regional Vice President of Communications & Amneh AlKhatib, Employee Engagement Specialist - Siemens Energy.

Fill in the form to access the Webinar.