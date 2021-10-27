Digital Disruption of the Hospitality Industry

How have players like Airbnb and Expedia changed the game?
Millions of conversations. A multi-billion dollar industry. Huge shifts in business models and digital strategies.
With the emergence of the sharing economy, rising popularity of Online Travel Agents such as Expedia and TripAdvisor and engagement with social media showing no signs of stopping, learn how key players have adapted to this fast-changing industry.
Get your free insights report and understand:
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...