Pivoting Your Marketing Communications Strategy for COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about disruptive change in the way business is done. Our default way of life is being thrown into disarray, with entire industries being forced to evolve the way they interact with their customers.

In this exciting webinar co-organized with integrated marketing communications agency Archetype, join Marc Ha, Archetype's Vice President and Managing Director for Client Strategy in APAC, and Weldon Fung, Social Solutions Director at Meltwater, who will both share key insights and behavioural trends using search and social media data, and considerations for brands to leverage these new opportunities.

In this on-demand session, you will:

  • Gain insights into emerging trends in both consumer behaviour and the media and what this means for brands
  • Understand what best practice brand responses look like (with case studies)
  • Take home easy-to-apply frameworks and checklists to ensure a successful marcomms strategy

