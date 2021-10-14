Social media & Influencer marketing is nothing new, but despite this, many Marketing departments struggle to be able to report ROI in an easily accessible and clear way.

Listen to our webinar and gain insights into how one of Meltwater's customers Cosentino today reports ROI on their Social Media & Influencer marketing.

During the webinar Cosentino´s Marketing coordinator, Madelene Persson, will talk about how they follow up and optimize their investments in Social Media & Influencer marketing.

Further read (in Swedish): Here you can read more about how Meltwater can support your work with Influencer marketing and prove its ROI