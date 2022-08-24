Reputational prestige is perhaps a university's most competitive asset, often overshadowing the quality of the education itself at times. And in a world where online conversations are seemingly constant and new avenues of digital transformation are popping up left and right, effective, 360-degree reputation management is becoming more important than ever.

In this on-demand webinar, we discuss the top reputation management realities that higher education institutions now face with Convince & Convert’s Zontee Hou - Director of Strategy and adjunct professor in the City College of New York’s graduate communications program.

A few among many topics covered during this webinar are:

How staying on top of ratings and reviews are no longer a choice but a requirement

Why and how higher ed institutions should be responding to online comments

How social listening is becoming more complex than ever before

The importance of showcasing your students’ stories in their own words

A preview of Meltwater's new solution - Meltwater for Universities

Zontee Hou

Director of Strategy, Convince & Convert

Zontee Hou has been a passionate marketing and communications advisor for nearly 20 years. She’s the founder of digital marketing agency Media Volery and head of strategy for the respected consulting firm, Convince & Convert.

Zontee was named one of LinkedIn’s 16 marketers to follow in 2021. She is also consistently named one of TopRank’s 50 most influential content marketers and 25 most influential B2B marketers. Her work has garnered multiple awards including several PR News Platinum Awards and a Forrester Groundswell Award.

Her clients have included Allstate Insurance, Oracle, Cisco, and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. Zontee has been a faculty lecturer in strategic communications at Columbia University, as well as a board member and lecturer at the City College of New York. She’s an in- demand digital marketing speaker who presents at events around the world.