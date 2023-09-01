logo
Report

2023 Industry Snapshot: Healthcare

Three healthcare professionals, two nurses and a doctor, look at a notebook in this image for Meltwater's 2023 Industry Snapshot: Healthcare

Exciting things are happening in every corner of the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, from the incorporation of new technologies to changes in how healthcare providers approach patient care. 

Get a data-driven overview of top trends and topics in our 2023 Industry Snapshot: Healthcare.

Inside you’ll find:

  • Stats behind top trends, like the 840% increase in HCPs Tweeting about health and AI 
  • Social and media intelligence use cases, and how to use Meltwater to find opportunities in common challenges 
  • Case studies, featuring industry-leading brands and organizations
  • Tips for healthcare marketers on succeeding in 2023 and beyond

Download 2023 Industry Snapshot: Healthcare to learn more. 

Get access to content by filling out the form below:

Loading...