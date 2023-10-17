We used the Meltwater Suite to get to the bottom of the consumer trends and attitudes impacting the energy sector most. Marketers take note: The rising cost of living and the climate crisis are changing how your organization should connect with audiences and monitor industry news.

This energy sector report shows you how to:

Analyze the consumer conversations behind future trends

Use competitive benchmarking to evaluate messaging

Identify conversation leaders and partnership opportunities

Stay up-to-date with industry policies and regulations

Let our 2023 Industry Snapshot: Energy report light the path to new opportunities for your organization or brand.