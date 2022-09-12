Our analytics tools help you make sense of social media data. There’s no point in tracking brand mentions if you don’t understand what it all means, and that’s why we provide social analytics tools that help you uncover the trends and patterns which will give you real business insight to help you make more informed decisions.

It doesn't matter whether you just want to analyze a single hashtag, or build a sophisticated search query that captures social media data around a complex topic, our monitoring tool has all the features you need to find those insights.

But it’s not just about what’s happening right now. To get a truly meaningful understanding of any topic, you can use Meltwater to search a 15-month archive of social data, including the full Twitter Firehose. This allows you to analyze historical patterns and perform year-on-year comparisons of key metrics.

Use Visual Analytics Searching , powered by Linkfluence to analyze non-verbal/non-textual content posted on news, blogs, and Reddit

, powered by Linkfluence to analyze posted on and Spot new consumer trends in real-time

Uncover untapped opportunities

Build campaigns on solid data

Benchmark previous campaigns

Gather competitor intelligence

With such a significant source of social data at your fingertips, there’s absolutely nothing you can’t learn. Build your query with our powerful Boolean search tool, and then dive into the data using the industry’s best analytics tools, to discover the hidden insights that will power your next marketing campaign, or inspire your new product range.