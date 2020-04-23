Challenge

Drawing more global media attention to under-reported humanitarian crises

Do you know what the people of Madagascar are at risk of?

If your answer is no, unfortunately, you aren't alone.

In 2019, there were about 40 humanitarian disasters around the world, classified as crises, that affected more than one million people each. Sadly, the world hasn't heard of many of them.

As the Media Consultant at CARE, Ninja Taprogge is tasked with changing this by informing journalists and the public about the work of CARE and to solicit support. Ninja organizes media trips for CARE projects in the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans, writes statements on current developments in humanitarian aid and develops campaigns to spark interest including studies, events or digital content.