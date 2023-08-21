Efficient, hassle-free onboarding

Meltwater’s customer support and educational assets ensure the IRC wastes no time bringing new team members into the fold. “The really cool thing about Meltwater is they try to make the onboarding as efficient as humanly possible,” Arcuri explains. “They have certifications and recordings so that you can get your team up to speed. They also have a lot of consultants available to help you learn the tool.”

Meltwater representatives provided the IRC with a variety of training formats and resources to match each team members’ needs. These include live and recorded sessions that gave everyone the chance to engage no matter what time zone they were in. As a result, Arcuri’s entire 40-person team became adept at using the Meltwater Suite within four days, leaving more time to work on more ambitious PR initiatives.

“I think Meltwater knows none of us have time, so we have to figure out a way to make this quick and easy,” Arcuri says. “As far as the efficiency and time saved using the tool versus how long it took us to get onboarded, it was totally worth it.”

Attention-grabbing data analytics and optimized media outreach

With Meltwater, the IRC has the powerful media monitoring and analysis capabilities it needs to keep the world’s attention on critical humanitarian crises. It uses the media intelligence platform to monitor and measure media coverage within its eight priority markets across the globe. The platform’s robust share of voice analytics help it understand which crises are being underreported and benchmark how much of that coverage mentions the IRC compared to its peer nonprofits.

Meltwater’s sentiment analysis tools let the IRC evaluate how well that coverage is supporting its overall mission. “We really want to dignify our clients, so we want to see, is the news coverage showing that?” explains Arcuri. “One of our values at the International Rescue Committee is optimism, and we use Meltwater's AI capabilities to see if that optimism is coming through.”

The breadth and depth of Meltwater’s data allowed Arcuri and her team to undertake the ambitious project of analyzing global media coverage of 20 different humanitarian crises over one year to understand how they compare. With the help of Meltwater data analysts, the IRC uncovered the shocking statistic that only 1% of global media coverage focused on these crises.

Meanwhile, the strength of the compiled data appealed to journalists at major news outlets who cited it in stories, generating significant buzz about the need for more media coverage of these crises. “We need Meltwater every day to help us make it possible for the American public, or the UK public, or the Swedish public to understand what's going on around the world, who needs help, and the situations that really innocent civilians are in,” Arcuri explains. With each story published, Meltwater helps the IRC establish itself as a relevant and trusted leader in its field.

Along with allowing the IRC to crunch the numbers on media coverage, Meltwater also gives the organization the data it needs to iterate on its past efforts. PR reporting and analytics tools show Arcuri and her team the direct impacts of their outreach initiatives. They use Insight Reports to understand which press releases and stories delivered the best quality media exposure and the highest share of voice. From there, they are better able to shape their communications strategies moving forward.