Releasing a PR piece is an often-effective marketing approach available to any brand - but maximising reach and awareness requires a bit of know-how. In this blog, learn how to achieve effective PR circulation and distribution in SA.

Table of Contents:

1. Press Release Distribution in South Africa

Creating the right content is important. But ensuring it is seen by the right audience is equally so - if not more! With Meltwater’s PR distribution service, your business can distribute material efficiently and effectively.

The Benefits of Using a PR Distribution Service

With a strong PR strategy and distribution service, businesses can create an edge on their competitors, distributing news, content, and information without paying for outreach or advertising.

Gain visibility and reach in the South African market

By utilising a press release distribution service, you can tap into a vast network of media outlets, journalists, bloggers, and influencers that would be difficult to reach independently. With targeted options for specific regions, countries, languages, and niches relevant to your business or organisation, you can strategically expand your audience, generate increased exposure, and boost brand awareness.

Enhance brand reputation and credibility

The right journalists, publications and websites promoting your brand, will gain brand credibility and build a stronger reputation for your business.



You will also become more of a trusted authority in your industry according to Google’s search engine. Digital PR is a great way to optimise your online presence, as search engines will identify the content associated with your brand as authoritative and trusted by others.

Access to journalists and media outlets

With a distribution service, you gain access to exclusive journalist contacts and media outlets, guided by a wealth of experience in the SA space.

2. How Does PR Distribution Work in South Africa?

Press release distribution is the act (or art) of making sure your PR is seen by the right audience for your business. Journalists, bloggers and influencers publish content, all with a deep understanding of what will resonate with their audience.

A PR distribution service sends your release out to the right journalists and media outlets to achieve optimal uptake and coverage.

Meltwater’s PR distribution service uses integrated media intelligence and an existing media database. Businesses can build their own media lists to target the right audiences and media outlets.

Through the Meltwater platform, businesses can access international, national, and regional market newslines. It also includes translation services for PR for international audiences. With a database of over 450,000 contacts reporting in Africa, we achieve high standards of press release distribution.

Check out Meltwater's latest Data-Driven PR Plan Template & Toolkit to help you plan, execute and measure data-driven PR campaigns.

What is the Best Way to Distribute a Press Release in South Africa?

