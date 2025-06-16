Mobile Gaming in South Africa 2025: Trends & Growth Opportunities

Mobile is not just a companion screen anymore; it's the beating heart of the gaming industry in South Africa. In 2025, mobile gaming continues its dominance as the most popular gaming platform in the country, outperforming console and PC gaming in both reach and revenue. With an expected market value of R2.4 billion in 2025 and over 18 million users, mobile gaming is not only reshaping entertainment but also creating fresh opportunities for brands and marketers.

This blog explores the current state of mobile gaming in South Africa, key user trends shaping the market, and how brands can leverage these insights to create more meaningful connections with this growing and engaged audience.

The State of Mobile Gaming in SA

Growth of the mobile games market in South Africa can be attributed to three main drivers: increased smartphone penetration, increased internet coverage, and a growing youth demographic.

This is reflected in the 2025 Global Digital Report, revealing that when it comes to gaming devices in South Africa, smartphones (75%) are preferred over PCs (42.5%) and consoles (29.7%).

These preferences are driving significant growth in the mobile gaming market, as highlighted by key 2025 statistics for South Africa:

In 2025, the market is projected to reach US$134m (R2.4 billion)

The number of users is expected to exceed 18 million , reflecting a significant increase in both penetration and engagement.

, reflecting a significant increase in both penetration and engagement. Today, the average revenue per user (ARPU) is estimated at US$8.51 (R152.85)

Key Trends in User Behaviour

1. Puzzle, Multiplayer & Hyper-Casual Games Dominate

South African mobile gamers continue to favour puzzle games like Candy Crush, hyper-casual titles that offer quick, low-commitment gameplay, and competitive multiplayer games such as Free Fire, Call of Duty: Mobile, and PUBG Mobile. These genres appeal to a wide range of players—from casual users looking to pass time to highly engaged gamers participating in ranked matches and clan competitions.

2. Mobile Gaming as a Social Experience

Mobile gaming in South Africa is increasingly social, with players turning to a mix of content and community platforms to enhance their experience. YouTube and Facebook Gaming remain popular for game tutorials, livestreams, and influencer content, while TikTok has emerged as a key space for short-form, viral gaming clips and trend discovery.

Platforms like Reddit are becoming essential spaces for understanding gamer sentiment and behavior. From daily threads discussing gameplay experiences to viral posts about updates and new releases, Reddit offers a real-time pulse on what gamers care about most. These conversations are often candid, detailed, and highly influential within the gaming community.

These social platforms form an ecosystem where gaming is not just something people play, but something they watch, discuss, and participate in. For brands and marketers, understanding this multi-platform behaviour is crucial to connecting with gamers where they’re most active and engaged.

Brand Opportunities & Insights

With mobile gaming rapidly growing in South Africa, brands have a unique opportunity to connect with a large, highly engaged, and digitally savvy audience. But standing out in this space requires more than just placing ads within games, it demands cultural relevance and real-time insight into gamer behaviour, preferences, and sentiment.

South African gamers are active across a variety of platforms that extend far beyond the games themselves. From Facebook Gaming, Youtube and TikTok, to Reddit threads, these digital spaces are rich with unfiltered conversations; players share honest opinions, review games, discuss updates, and build communities.

This is where a social listening tool comes in. By monitoring discussions across platforms such as Reddit, TikTok, Facebook, and niche forums, brands can:

Track real-time consumer sentiment - what gamers love, dislike, or are buzzing about

- what gamers love, dislike, or are buzzing about Identify influencers and community voices who shape opinions within the mobile gaming space

and community voices who shape opinions within the mobile gaming space Discover emerging trends early by tapping into viral content and organic chatter

early by tapping into viral content and organic chatter Build data-driven marketing strategies that align with what gamers actually care about

As mobile gaming continues to dominate in South Africa, brands that take the time to truly listen and understand the language, platforms, and preferences of gamers will gain a meaningful edge. With the right insights, marketers can engage authentically, stay ahead of industry shifts, and craft campaigns that genuinely resonate with this dynamic audience.