Most teams should begin with four essential searches: their brand, a campaign or program, key competitors, and the broader industry or category. Add executive and crisis searches once those core searches are producing reliable results.

Media monitoring works best when you begin with a small number of deliberate searches rather than trying to track everything at once. Start with your brand, campaign or program, competitors, and industry. Then you can add wider searches, such as for executives and crisis monitoring, once you have a strong foundation that’s working reliably.

In Meltwater, saved searches support the alerts, digests, dashboards, and reports your team uses to understand what is happening. The right setup gives you a clear view and baseline of your reputation, competitors, and market before you begin building more advanced workflows.

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Why your first few searches set the tone for everything else

Your first searches determine what your team sees, receives, reports, and acts on. A search that is too broad creates too much noise. A search that is too narrow leaves gaps that may not become obvious until an important story has already developed.

What a saved search actually powers

A saved search defines the conversation you want to track. Once it is saved, your team can use it as the basis to set up alerts, digests, dashboards, reports, and ongoing analysis.

That makes search setup more than an administrative task. It’s the foundation that determines whether your reporting accurately reflects the issues your team cares about, whether alerts arrive with enough context to be useful, and ensures that different stakeholders are all working from the same information.

The cost of getting initial searches wrong

A broad search will cast too wide of a net, collecting all mentions of a common word, unrelated organization, or person with a similar name. Your team is then stuck spending valuable time filtering out irrelevant coverage, which risks overlooking the signals that actually deserve attention.

A narrow search creates the opposite problem. It may exclude an acronym, product name, spelling variation, or informal reference that audiences and journalists use regularly. Review the first results carefully and treat your initial query’s as a working draft rather than a finished product.

The 6 Meltwater searches to set up in your first week

Set up the first four searches as your core media monitoring foundation. Add executive and crisis searches once you have reviewed the results and confirmed that your basic queries are capturing the right conversations.

Brand search

Begin with your company name, product names, common abbreviations, and likely misspellings. Include nicknames and colloquial names that people use in every-day conversation, not only the official version that appears in your internal brand guidelines.

Your brand search will become the reference point for much of the analysis that follows. It helps you understand baseline coverage, identify recurring themes, and your general visibility compared with competitors and wider category conversations. If your company name is a common word, person’s name, or place, add carefully selected exclusions to reduce irrelevant results.

Campaign and program search

Create a separate search for each campaign, product launch, or company program you want to track and evaluate. A dedicated search gives you a clear way to follow conversation around a specific initiative.

Include the campaign name, related taglines or hashtags, product names, spokesperson names, and any distinctive language associated with the initiative. This makes it easier to understand whether the campaign is generating coverage, how and where audiences are discussing it, and which themes are shaping the response.

Competitor searches

If you need to report on each company separately, set up one saved search per competitor. Include the competitor’s corporate name, product names, brand names, abbreviations, and common variants.

Separate searches make it easier to compare coverage, themes, sentiment, and share of voice without rebuilding the query each time. A combined competitor search can be helpful when you’d like a broad view of category volume, but it is less useful for company-by-company reporting.

Industry and category search

Your brand search shows where your company appears. An industry or category search shows what is happening around it.

Track the terms people use to discuss your market, including emerging topics, customer concerns, regulatory developments, and language associated with competing solutions. This search is useful for revealing shifts in the conversation before it includes your company in the mix, giving your team more time to assess whether the development requires a proactive response.

Executive and spokesperson search

Once your core searches are stable, add searches for executives, subject-matter experts and thought leaders, and public spokespeople. Include full names, common name variations, titles, and relevant affiliations where appropriate.

This search helps communications teams understand where leaders are appearing, which issues are associated with them, and whether coverage reflects the messages they are expected to represent. It can also support more focused reporting for executive communications and thought leadership programs.

Crisis and contingency search

A crisis search exists to help teams address crisis situations before they become more serious. Build searches around sensitive topics, known risk areas, products, locations, or issues that could require rapid escalation.

Keep the search focused enough to produce useful alerts without creating constant noise. Review it periodically as your organization, products, and risk profile change. When a sensitive topic starts to gain momentum, your team can activate an existing workflow instead of building the query under pressure.

How to avoid the most common media monitoring setup mistakes

Most setup problems come from a small number of avoidable errors. Use this list to make sure you start out on the right foot!

Boolean query issues

Boolean searches give you great control over what the search results include or exclude, but they are also a common source of setup problems, if not constructed properly. A broad OR statement can pull in a large volume of irrelevant mentions, while too many restrictive terms can hide useful results. Poorly grouped terms or missing name variations create similar gaps.

Start by reviewing the structure of the query and checking whether the results match the conversation you intended to track. If you are unfamiliar with Boolean syntax, Meltwater’s AI Search Assistant can provide a very helpful starting point. Describe what you want to monitor in plain language, review the generated query and its results, then refine the search manually as needed.

For even more control over advanced searches, use operators to combine related terms, exclude recurring sources of noise, or separate similar names. Meltwater’s Boolean media monitoring guide provides additional guidance for building queries manually.

Too broad versus too narrow

A common-word brand name, generic product term, or broad industry phrase can generate more noise than insight. Review any irrelevant results you start getting and look for patterns. You may be able to solve the problem with an exclusion term, source filter, phrase match, or more specific combination of keywords.

Avoid adding so many restrictions that the search only captures formal brand mentions. Audiences often use abbreviations, nicknames, shortened product names, or misspellings.

Location filtering works differently by channel

Geographic filters do not always describe the same thing equally across channels. A news result may be associated with the location of a publication, while a social post may reflect where an account is based.

If location is central to your analysis, test how the filter behaves across the relevant sources. You may need separate searches for news and social data so that each channel is interpreted on its own terms.

Treat the first draft as a draft

Preview the results before you connect a search to alerts, dashboards, or leadership reporting. Look for irrelevant results, missed variations, unexpected sources, and important conversations that appear outside the original query.

Continue reviewing the search and the results during the first few weeks. New terminology, emerging issues, and audience behavior will reveal where the query needs adjustment.

What to look for when you're setting up your first media monitoring searches

A strong setup should give your team enough coverage and context to understand what is happening without having to reconstruct the story across disconnected systems.

Look for:

Broad source coverage : Your searches should account for the channels where relevant conversations develop, including news, social, broadcast, and podcasts where appropriate.

: Your searches should account for the channels where relevant conversations develop, including news, social, broadcast, and podcasts where appropriate. Unified data : Media, social, and AI signals should support a connected view of the issue rather than forcing teams to compare separate exports manually.

: Media, social, and AI signals should support a connected view of the issue rather than forcing teams to compare separate exports manually. AI-powered setup : AI assistance should shorten the path from a monitoring need to a useful working search.

: AI assistance should shorten the path from a monitoring need to a useful working search. Executive-ready reporting : A saved search should provide a practical starting point for dashboards, briefs, and reports that stakeholders can understand and use.

: A saved search should provide a practical starting point for dashboards, briefs, and reports that stakeholders can understand and use. Reliable coverage : The data should be consistent enough to support leadership reporting, trend analysis, and decisions about where to focus.

: The data should be consistent enough to support leadership reporting, trend analysis, and decisions about where to focus. Human expertise: Teams should have access to knowledgeable support when they need help refining searches or interpreting results.

Worked example: one competitor search across multiple channels

Imagine that your team wants to understand how a competitor is being discussed during a product launch. In a unified Meltwater search, the team could examine relevant news coverage, social conversation, and broadcast mentions together, then compare the themes, timing, and tone across sources.

The same search can provide a starting point for reporting and ongoing monitoring. If the team also wants to understand how AI platforms describe that competitor, it can extend the analysis through GenAI Lens, subject to the capabilities available in its Meltwater setup.

Instead of manually reconciling separate channel reports, the team can investigate how one story develops across the broader information environment and decide where further analysis or action is needed.

If you want to understand how Meltwater brings media, social, and AI signals together, explore the Meltwater platform or take the media intelligence product tour.

FAQ: setting up your first Meltwater searches

What is a saved search in Meltwater?

A saved search is a reusable query that defines the brand, topic, organization, or issue you want to monitor. In Meltwater, saved searches provide the foundation for workflows such as alerts, digests, dashboards, and reports, so teams should review the results before using a search for ongoing reporting.

How many searches should I set up when I’m just getting started?

Begin with four searches: your brand, a campaign or program, competitors, and your industry or category. Once those searches are producing reliable results, add searches for executives or spokespeople and crisis or contingency topics. This gives you a useful foundation without creating unnecessary complexity during setup.

Can I track competitors and my own brand in the same search?

You can combine brands in one search when you only need a total view of the conversation. For cleaner reporting, create one saved search for your brand and a separate search for each competitor. This makes it easier to compare coverage, themes, and performance without separating the results later.

Do I need to know Boolean search syntax to get started?

No. Meltwater’s AI Search Assistant is designed to help users create a starting query from a plain-language description. Boolean syntax remains useful when you need advanced control over inclusions and exclusions, but you can begin with an AI-assisted query and refine it after reviewing the results.

How is this different from a single-purpose PR or social listening platform?

Meltwater brings media, social, and AI intelligence together in one platform. A single saved search can provide a connected starting point for investigating how a topic develops across channels, while separate systems often require teams to export and reconcile information before they can compare the full conversation context.

What’s the most common mistake teams make when setting up their first searches?

The most common mistakes are missing important name variations and using terms that are too broad. Include misspellings, acronyms, product names, and informal references, then review irrelevant results and add exclusions where needed. A search should be tested and refined before it becomes the basis for important reporting.