Executive teams already review SEO performance, share of voice, brand awareness, social media metrics and market intelligence. These reports help leaders understand how customers find the brand, what people think about it and how its position compares with competitors.

A new question is entering those conversations:

“What is AI saying about our brand?”

Customers now use ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and AI-powered search experiences to research categories, compare providers and ask for recommendations. The answers they receive can influence their perception of a company before they visit its website, read a review or speak with a salesperson.

Yet many organizations still lack a structured way to communicate AI search performance to leadership. Marketing and communications teams may monitor hundreds of prompts and collect large volumes of response data, but few of those findings reach executives in a useful form.

The main challenge is no longer collecting AI visibility data. Teams need to translate that data into executive-ready insights that support business decisions.

Meltwater GenAI Lens Executive Reports address this reporting gap. They provide a shareable narrative covering visibility, sentiment, prominent brand narratives, competitive positioning, source influence and prioritized recommendations. Executives do not need a Meltwater seat to read the report, making it easier to distribute findings across leadership teams.

Executive Question Report Section Are we visible in AI? Visibility Summary Are competitors outperforming us? Competitive Benchmarking What changed this month? Trend Analysis Is there a reputation risk? Narrative Monitoring Why is AI saying this? Source Attribution What should we do next? Strategic Recommendations

Contents

Why AI visibility has become a boardroom topic

The rise of AI as a discovery channel

Generative AI platforms have created another route for brand discovery. A potential customer can ask an AI system to explain a market, compare competing products, identify leading providers or recommend an option for a specific use case.

These interactions can begin with broad questions:

What are the leading providers in this category?

Which solution is best for a global company?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each brand?

Which companies offer the most reliable service?

Is this product worth the price?

The AI response may name several brands, describe their reputation and recommend a preferred option. It may also cite sources that the user can explore for more information.

This creates a discovery environment that traditional web analytics cannot fully measure. A company may know how it performs in Google search, but that does not show whether ChatGPT recommends it, whether Gemini associates it with the right product attributes or whether Perplexity cites its content.

AI is influencing decisions before customers reach your website

AI-generated answers can shape buyer expectations early in the research process. A response may introduce the customer to a competitor, reinforce a reputation point (negative or positive) or position one provider as the category leader.

The interaction may also end without a website visit. When an AI system provides a complete comparison or recommendation, the customer can form an opinion without clicking through to the company’s owned channels.

That makes AI visibility a broader business issue, so marketing leaders need to understand whether the brand appears in relevant answers, whether those answers are accurate, and which sources influence them. Executive leadership needs a clear view of the commercial and reputational implications.

Executive teams are asking new questions

Senior leaders rarely want to inspect individual prompts or compare dozens of model responses. They want answers to a smaller set of strategic questions:

What does AI say about us?

How visible are we compared with competitors?

Has our position improved or declined?

Which narratives are influencing customer perception?

Are AI systems repeating inaccurate or outdated information?

Which sources are shaping those answers?

What should the business do next?

An effective executive AI visibility report should answer these questions quickly, then provide enough evidence to support action. That is the objective behind the reporting framework outlined in Meltwater’s GenAI Lens Executive Reports.

The reporting gap: Why most AI visibility data never reaches leadership

AI monitoring can produce a large amount of useful information. The problem appears when teams try to turn that information into an executive update.

Too much data

A detailed AI visibility program may track hundreds of prompts across several platforms. Each prompt can produce multiple answers, citations, brand mentions, competitor references and narrative signals.

A typical working file might include:

Prompt lists

Screenshots of AI responses

Model-by-model comparisons

Citation exports

Sentiment data

Mention counts

Competitor references

Content recommendations

This detail is valuable for analysts and specialists, but difficult for an executive team to review.

Presenting all the underlying data can hide the most important insight. Leaders may see dozens of examples without understanding whether the company is gaining ground, facing a new risk or missing a commercial opportunity.

Not enough business context

Raw metrics provide little value without interpretation. A visibility score of 55 or a mention volume of 5,000 means very little on its own.

Executives need context:

How does the result compare with competitors?

Is it improving over time?

Which products, markets or topics drive the performance?

Does the result support the company’s positioning?

Is the finding commercially significant?

Does the company need to respond?

This example Coachella GenAI Lens reports demonstrate how this context can change the interpretation of a metric. In the report, high mention volume initially suggests strong performance. The wider analysis reveals a visibility score that requires attention and a mixed sentiment score influenced by pricing and accessibility concerns. The combination gives leadership a more useful picture than any individual number.

The Executive Summary pairs visibility, sentiment, volume and peer ranking with three concise business insights.

No clear recommendations

Many reports stop after explaining what happened. Executives also need to know what the organization should do.

A leadership-ready report should distinguish between:

Immediate risks that require a response

Competitive opportunities worth pursuing

Content gaps that affect AI recommendations

Reputation narratives that require stronger evidence

Sources that could increase the brand’s influence

Longer-term areas for monitoring

Recommendations should be specific enough to assign to a team. “Improve AI visibility” is too broad. A recommendation to publish comparison content, strengthen coverage of a particular product attribute or address an inaccurate narrative gives the organization a clear starting point.

GenAI Lens Executive Reports place prioritized recommendations at the center of the analysis. Each report explains the reasoning behind the proposed action, helping teams connect the recommendation to the underlying visibility or reputation finding.

Inside a modern AI visibility executive report

An effective report should answer five executive questions. Together, they create a framework that moves from performance to explanation and action.

Are we winning?

The report should begin with the brand’s overall position. That includes visibility, mention volume, recommendation performance, peer ranking and competitive standing.

A single score can provide a useful headline, but executives also need a benchmark. A visibility score of 70 may look strong until the report shows that three competitors score above 80. A lower score may represent progress if the brand has gained significantly since the previous reporting period.

The visibility overview in the sample reports places brands on a chart based on visibility score and mention volume. This makes it possible to distinguish between brands that generate frequent mentions and brands that receive prominent placement in AI answers.

Coachella example report, compares visibility score with mention volume across the competitive group.

What changed?

Executives need to understand the direction of performance, rather than reviewing an isolated snapshot.

A useful trend section should highlight:

Visibility gains or losses

Changes in recommendation frequency

Competitor movement

New narrative themes

Sentiment changes

New sources appearing in AI answers

Products or topics gaining recognition

The report should separate normal variation from changes that could affect the business. A small movement in mention volume may require no action. A competitor beginning to dominate a high-value buying prompt may deserve immediate attention.

Consistent prompts, competitor groups and measurement methods make these comparisons more reliable. They allow leadership to assess whether content, PR and GEO initiatives are producing a measurable result.

Is there a risk?

AI visibility reporting should cover reputation as well as discovery.

Models can repeat outdated information, emphasize negative customer experiences or associate a brand with themes that conflict with its intended positioning. A competitor may also gain control of an important narrative, such as innovation, safety, quality or value.

Risk monitoring should identify:

Negative sentiment drivers

Inaccurate claims

Outdated company information

Missing brand attributes

Emerging competitor narratives

Differences between AI platforms

Topics where third-party sources dominate the answer

This Coachella example identifies cost, weather and logistical complexity as negative sentiment drivers. It then connects these findings to recommendations involving value messaging, safety communication and a clearer description of the event experience.

Coachella report example, showing the Sentiment Overview and its positive and negative drivers.

Why is this happening?

AI answers are influenced by the information available across owned websites, media coverage, online communities, reference sources and other digital content.

Source attribution helps teams understand which sources contribute to the brand narrative. This can reveal whether AI systems rely primarily on the company’s own content or whether third parties have greater influence.

The Coachella example report shows official content accounting for 29% of citations, followed by Reddit communities, Wikipedia and music news sites. The finding gives leadership a direct view of how much narrative control the brand holds and where external perspectives contribute significant context.

Source analysis can guide several decisions. A company may need stronger owned content, more authoritative earned media or clearer factual information on topics where forums and user-generated sources currently dominate.

Coachella example report, showing citation share across official content, Reddit, Wikipedia, news sites and other sources.

What should we do next?

The report should close the gap between analysis and execution.

Recommendations may involve:

Creating content for underrepresented topics

Improving product comparison pages

Publishing clear answers to common buyer questions

Increasing executive thought leadership

Securing earned coverage from influential sources

Correcting inaccurate information

Strengthening evidence around priority brand claims

Monitoring a competitor’s growing position

The strongest recommendations explain the expected outcome. They identify the problem, propose an action and show how the action could improve future AI responses.

What the first page of a GenAI Lens Executive Report looks like

The first page should allow a senior leader to understand the main finding within a few minutes. Detailed evidence can follow, but the opening view needs to establish the current position and the actions that deserve attention.

Executive summary

The executive summary should present the most important developments from the reporting period.

A strong summary includes:

The overall visibility assessment

The current sentiment position

Mention or recommendation volume

Competitive ranking

One or two important wins

One or two emerging threats

In GenAI Lens reports, this information appears through a combination of top-line scores and short narrative cards. The format gives executives both the measurement and its business interpretation.

Visibility snapshot

The visibility snapshot should show how prominently the brand appears and how that performance compares with the category.

It may include:

Overall visibility score

Mention volume

Recommendation frequency

Peer rank

Performance by AI model

Period-over-period movement

This section should also highlight cases where one metric creates a misleading impression. High mention volume can coexist with weak prominence, while strong visibility may depend on only a small group of prompts.

Competitive intelligence

Competitive benchmarking gives the results commercial context.

The report should show:

Which competitors lead in visibility

Which brands receive the most recommendations

Where competitors outperform the brand

Which brand attributes each company owns

Whether new entrants are gaining recognition

How competitor sentiment compares

The Competitive Deep Dive in our Coachella example compares the brand with Lollapalooza across production quality, affordability, fashion influence, music discovery, accessibility and cultural impact. That level of analysis helps leaders see exactly where each brand holds an advantage.

Coachella example report, showing the head-to-head attribute comparison and competitive assessment.

Reputation and narrative signals

Visibility alone cannot show whether AI represents the brand accurately or positively.

The narrative section should identify:

Dominant themes

Positive and negative sentiment drivers

Important topics that receive little attention

Differences between AI models

Reputation risks

Opportunities to reinforce the desired positioning

Our Coachella example report separates dominant narratives from notable absences. This format shows leadership both the current brand story and the areas where stronger evidence could improve future representation.

Coachella example report, showing Dominant Narratives and Notable Absences.

Recommended actions

The first page should conclude with a small number of clear priorities. These recommendations should connect directly to the findings and indicate which teams should participate.

GenAI Lens Executive Reports are designed to provide a shareable narrative rather than a dashboard view or CSV export. They combine visibility and sentiment analysis with owned-content influence and specific recommendations, allowing leadership teams to see both where the brand stands and what it should do next.

Coachella example report, showing five recommended actions tied to visibility, safety, pricing, community and the event experience.

5 strategic decisions leaders can make using AI visibility reports

Decision #1: Prioritize content investments

AI visibility reporting can reveal subjects where buyers ask relevant questions but the brand receives little recognition.

Leaders can use this information to prioritize content based on a measurable discovery gap. Instead of producing another general awareness article, the team can address a topic that directly affects recommendations, comparisons or brand understanding.

The report may identify a need for:

Product comparison content

Clear definitions and category education

Detailed use-case pages

Evidence supporting key brand claims

Answers to common objections

More accessible technical or corporate information

This creates a direct connection between AI visibility findings and the content roadmap.

Decision #2: Strengthen thought leadership

Executives and subject-matter experts can help a company build authority around strategic topics.

If AI systems consistently associate a competitor with innovation, research or market leadership, the organization may need a stronger thought leadership program. The response could include executive articles, original research, expert commentary, conference participation and consistent publishing on owned and external channels.

An AI visibility report helps leaders choose the topics that deserve investment. It also provides a baseline for measuring whether the program increases the brand’s presence in future answers.

Decision #3: Shape brand narrative

AI systems may emphasize parts of a company’s reputation that the business wants to change. They may also overlook recent product developments, sustainability programs, corporate initiatives or customer outcomes.

Narrative analysis shows which themes currently define the brand and which themes remain absent. Leadership can then coordinate content, PR, corporate communications and digital activity around the most important gaps.

The goal is to create clear, consistent and well-supported information that AI systems can identify across credible sources.

Decision #4: Optimize PR and earned media strategy

Source attribution connects AI visibility to communications strategy.

When particular publishers, analyst reports or news sources appear frequently in AI citations, PR teams can see which external authorities influence the category. They can use that information to refine media targeting, campaign themes and executive commentary.

Source analysis can also show where owned content has limited influence. In that situation, stronger third-party validation may provide more value than producing additional corporate material on the same topic.

Decision #5: Respond to competitive threats faster

Competitive AI visibility can change before a company sees the effect in traffic, leads or market research.

A challenger may begin appearing frequently in comparison prompts. A competitor may gain ownership of an important attribute. Another brand may receive more positive recommendations because recent coverage presents it as the category innovator.

Regular reporting gives leaders an earlier warning. Teams can investigate the cause and decide whether to respond through content, communications, product messaging or a wider positioning review.

How different leadership teams use GenAI Lens Executive Reports

For CMOs

CMOs can use Executive Reports to assess overall visibility, category position and competitive momentum.

The report helps connect AI discovery with wider marketing priorities. A CMO can see whether the brand’s content investments support its intended positioning, whether competitors receive stronger recommendations and where the organization should allocate resources.

For communications leaders

Communications leaders can monitor how AI systems describe the company, which reputation themes are gaining prominence and whether external sources support the desired narrative.

The report can also expose inaccuracies, outdated information and negative themes that require a coordinated response.

For corporate affairs teams

Corporate affairs teams can track issues that affect stakeholder perception beyond direct customers.

This may include corporate reputation, sustainability, leadership, governance, employment practices and social impact. When these subjects appear in AI responses, the report helps teams understand which sources and narratives influence the output.

For executive leadership

Executive leadership receives a concise view of how AI may affect brand perception and competitive position.

Rather than reviewing prompt-level evidence, leaders can focus on the main findings, risks and recommended actions. Because GenAI Lens Executive Reports are shareable without requiring a Meltwater seat, teams can circulate them to a broader group of decision-makers.

A monthly AI visibility reporting workflow

Week 1: Review the executive report

Begin each reporting cycle by reviewing the latest visibility, competitive, narrative and source findings.

Identify the changes that require attention. These may include a competitor gaining recommendation share, a new reputation issue, an important content gap or an improvement following recent activity.

The review should conclude with a small set of priorities for the month.

Week 2: Align internal stakeholders

Bring together the teams responsible for acting on the findings.

Depending on the recommendation, this may include:

Marketing

Communications

PR

SEO

Content

Corporate affairs

Product marketing

Digital

Web

Executive communications

Each recommendation should have a clear owner, intended outcome and delivery plan.

Week 3: Execute strategic actions

Teams can then implement the agreed content, GEO and communications initiatives.

Actions might include updating a product page, publishing an executive article, creating a comparison guide, briefing media, correcting outdated corporate information or increasing coverage of an underrepresented topic.

The activity should address a specific finding from the report rather than pursue general AI visibility improvement.

Week 4: Monitor progress

At the end of the cycle, teams can monitor early movement and prepare for the next report.

Some actions may influence AI responses quickly, while others require sustained publishing and external authority. Monthly review creates accountability and allows the organization to build a record of which initiatives produce results.

Over time, this workflow turns AI visibility management into a coordinated operating practice rather than an occasional research exercise.

Why AI visibility reporting will become a standard executive dashboard

SEO reporting became a standard management practice because search engines influence discovery and demand. Social reporting became essential as online conversations affected reputation, customer engagement and culture. Brand health reporting gave leadership a structured view of awareness, preference and perception.

AI visibility reporting follows the same logic.

As generative AI becomes a common source of information, executives will expect to know how those systems represent the company. They will want to understand whether the brand appears in relevant recommendations, whether competitors receive stronger positioning, which sources influence the answers and whether the company’s reputation is accurately reflected.

Organizations that establish this reporting discipline now will develop a clearer baseline and a more coordinated response. They can learn which actions improve visibility, identify competitive risks earlier and strengthen the information environment that shapes AI outputs.

GenAI Lens Executive Reports help turn AI search performance into intelligence that leadership can use. They replace fragmented prompt analysis with a structured narrative covering performance, competition, reputation, source influence and action.

The result is a report designed for decisions, rather than another collection of data.

Frequently Asked Questions about AI visibility executive reports

What is an AI visibility executive report?

An AI visibility executive report is a leadership-focused summary of how generative AI platforms represent a brand. It typically covers visibility, recommendation performance, competitive position, sentiment, narrative themes, source attribution, trends and recommended actions.

Why should executives review AI visibility reports?

AI systems can influence how customers, journalists, investors and other stakeholders understand a company. Executive review helps the organization identify competitive opportunities, reputation risks and information gaps that traditional search or social reports may not show.

What should be included in an AI visibility report?

A strong report should include an executive summary, visibility snapshot, competitive benchmarking, trend analysis, sentiment and narrative monitoring, source attribution and prioritized recommendations. It should explain the business significance of each finding.

How often should AI visibility reports be reviewed?

A monthly review provides a practical cadence for most organizations. It allows teams to identify meaningful changes, coordinate action and compare performance over time without reacting to every minor variation in an AI response.

How do GenAI Lens Executive Reports help leadership teams understand AI search performance?

Meltwater GenAI Lens Executive Reports turn detailed AI visibility data into a shareable narrative for senior stakeholders. They explain visibility and sentiment performance, show how the brand compares with competitors, identify influential sources and provide specific recommendations with supporting reasoning. Readers can access the report without a Meltwater seat.