Measuring Every Aspect of PR’s Impact—Even Press Releases

What is Meltwater Impact? This comprehensive press release measurement tool accounts for both editorial and social media coverage. Whether you're an in house PR team or part of an agency, Meltwater Impact means you can access comprehensive PR measurement reports to evaluate key metrics and understand how far your brand or client's press release reach goes.

You put a lot of work into crafting your press release. You hope it will become the source material for profiles and reviews of your brand. But the question about the effectiveness of a press release or PR campaign and who may be reading it (is anyone?) can be frustrating.

The traditional PR strategy, "fire hose", that many of us have been using for years means you would distribute your press releases, and then? Did this method provide any value? Did anyone contact you directly for additional information, quotes or an interview? Or, your service might have provided a simplified PR report with guesstimate metrics around pageviews. But, what you really wanted to know is which of your outlets did your message resonate with and actually engage your target audience, rather than just being eyeballed. Until now, it was hard to evaluate if your “fire hose” PR approach was yielding any meaningful coverage, that you could take credit for.

In the age of social media, we have become used to instant communication and feedback. Social engagement leaves a data trail, including follower counts, likes, shares, retweets, re-grams, and comments, all available, as they happen. As we know, stats represent the value of your efforts, help you spot trends, and enable you to refine your message and your communication approach towards your target audience. Unlike marketing and advertising, these types of data analytics weren’t readily available for press release measurement, until now. Track your press release coverage in over 200 countries and evaluate which messages are generating the most value and where.

Here's a quick snapshot of how Meltwater Impact enables you to measure the success of your PR on social media, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+ and Twitter. Meltwater Impact reports provide key indicators of which social media platforms are generating the most PR coverage.

The feedback loop of ongoing social dialogue has made the traditional press release follow up outdated. At Meltwater, we designed Meltwater Impact to help companies include press releases in their results reports, empowering them to transition from stats to insights, by measuring and leveraging social media data. With data driving more and more decision-making, we believe it’s time press releases forge a data trail of their own in the press and on social media.

Watch this short video to understand how Meltwater Impact can provide in-depth analytics and help measure the success of your press release.

Now you can evaluate, not only how many articles originated from your original release, but also, how each article contributes to potential reach. You can now measure the effectiveness of the press release’s social footprint.

By gaining a full evaluation based on metrics such as distribution and engagement rates, you can better plan for future media coverage. With the ability to measure insights and statistics on your PR efforts, as well as metrics like associated topics and keywords, Meltwater Impact surfaces new data sets for measuring the reach of your work.

Whether you're an agency providing press release evaluation and insight for clients, or looking to delve deeper into public relations measurement in-house, get ready to change your perceptions of traditional PR and welcome to a truly new era of press release reporting.