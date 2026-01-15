Fitness Apps Brand AI Visibility Index

Every year, people around the world ring in January 1 with the goal of getting in shape. However, this almost cliché resolution has a new twist in the 2020s. Internet users can now ask LLM models, like ChatGPT and Google AI Overview, which digital tools can best help them get fit.
For marketers, this is part of an important shift: LLMs are reshaping the customer journey. Understanding how they interpret authority and user intent to generate recommendations consumers trust is now a must-have capability for competitive brands.
So, what are these AI-powered helpers telling consumers? We used GenAI Lens, Meltwater’s industry-first LLM tracker, to find out.
Our analysis of the top LLM recommendations for fitness apps during two critical weeks — the end of 2025 and start of 2026 — focuses on how this new facet of brand discovery is influencing the customer journey. Read on to discover the brands, sources, keywords, and more that dominated this year’s New Year’s resolution season.
Note: The data below comes from our GenAI Lens analysis of responses from nine LLM models — Anthropic Claude, ChatGPT, Deepseek, Google AI Mode, Google AI Overviews, Google Gemini, Meta Llama, Perplexity, and xAI Grok— from December 24, 2025, to January 7, 2026. Click here to learn more about how GenAI Lens helps major global brands decode, monitor, and impact their LLM visibility.
How Do Brands Show Up in LLMs?
|#
|Sources
|Visibility Score
|Total Mentions
|Prevalence Score
|1
|
Strava
|
77%
|138
|
70%
|2
|
MyFitnessPal
|
71%
|142
|
56%
|3
|
Fitbod
|
69%
|124
|
61%
|4
|
Nike Training Club
|
64%
|113
|
55%
|5
|
Peloton App
|
49%
|79
|
45%
Our GenAI Lens analysis found that Strava was the most visible brand in LLM recommendations for effective fitness apps.
From December 24, 2025, to January 7, 2026, LLMs mentioned Strava 138 times in response to the prompt “What are the most effective fitness apps to get in shape?” Additionally, Strava achieved a GenAI Lens Prevalence Score of 70%, meaning it appeared in 70% of the resulting responses. Those metrics along with an analysis of prominence within answers resulted in a 77% Visibility Score for the popular running app.
MyFitnessPal was Strava’s closest competitor, with a higher volume of mentions but lower prevalence, resulting in a Visibility Score of 71%. Meanwhile, Fitbod and Nike Training Club, or NTC, followed with Prevalence Scores of 61% and 55%, respectively.
Takeaway: LLM visibility doesn’t only rest on how many times your brand is mentioned. Prevalence, or how widespread your mentions are, can make or break your standing against competitors.
How Does User Intent Impact LLM Recommendations?
|Sources
|Visibility Score
|Total Mentions ↓
|Prevalence Score
|
strength
|
75%
|175 mentions
|
52%
|
workouts
|
58%
|127 mentions
|
41%
|
apps
|
54%
|126 mentions
|
32%
|
equipment
|
45%
|95 mentions
|
30%
|
The language LLMs used in their responses to the prompt “What are the most effective fitness apps to get in shape?” highlights how their interpretation of effectiveness prioritized strength-building, approach, and progress tracking. For example, the keyword "strength" (75% visibility) appeared more often than other qualities related to effectiveness, like “stamina” or “endurance”, which were absent.
"Equipment", a key factor in deciding on which workouts to try, also achieved relatively high visibility at 45%. Finally, keywords more generally related to advancement, like "progress" (38% visibility), also appeared.
Together, the top keywords highlight how the LLM models relate fitness app effectiveness to strength. But what if the user has other qualities, like efficiency, in mind when on the hunt for the best fitness app?
To learn more about how LLM recommendations vary as user intent changes, we also analyzed responses to the prompt “What are the best fitness apps for quick routines?”
Our GenAI Lens analysis found that FitOn was the top brand in LLM recommendations for fitness apps for quick workouts, with a Visibility Score of 76%. NTC was the second-ranked fitness app recommended for quick routines with an average Visibility Score of 53%. Meanwhile, the top fitness app for effectiveness, Strava — which many users love for showing off long runs — understandably sank to 35th place with only 10% visibility.
Contrasting with LLM recommendations for effective fitness apps, "equipment" (185 mentions) was the top keyword in responses to our prompt for quick routines. Meanwhile, "strength" (128 mentions) dropped to third place after "quick routines" (169 mentions).
Takeaway: User intent shapes how LLMs recommend and talk about brands. For marketers, this means understanding LLMs portray your brand generally and in relation to specific consumer needs. Tools like GenAI Lens let you monitor prompt variations and responses at scale, giving you a dynamic, panoramic view of your brand’s LLM presence.
How Do LLM Responses Differ from One Another?
Our GenAI Lens analysis found that fitness app visibility varies drastically between LLM models.
Fitbod (which ranked third in overall visibility) scored higher than any other app on ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews, two top targets for many consumer brands. And notably, most of the brands that appeared in responses from the top LLMs were nowhere to be found on Meta Llama.
Takeaway: While high visibility across all of the top LLMs is ideal, refining strategies to target specific models can help brands more effectively reach their target audiences. GenAI Lens breaks down visibility by channel, allowing marketers to zero in on new opportunities and identify low-hanging fruit.
How Do LLMs Source Information?
Garage Gym Reviews was the top source cited in LLM recommendations of effective fitness apps, according to GenAI Lens. Its dedicated, site-wide focus on comparative fitness reviews helped make it a highly influential LLM source on the topic of fitness apps. Top URLs referenced were best-workout-apps (88 mentions), best-free-workout-apps (27 mentions), and best-personal-training-apps (17 mentions), highlighting AI’s reliance on authoritative, ranking-style content when surfacing recommendations.
Interestingly, the second-ranked source, Die Ringe, was the only fitness app brand website to make the list. The website for the German calisthenics app was mentioned 55 times in LLM recommendations, seemingly stemming from the prominence of self-referencing, user-generated reviews on its homepage. However, that visibility did not translate into LLMs recommending the app itself.
Finally, YouTube and Reddit came in third and fourth, respectively, powered by the kind of unfiltered, peer reviews that LLMs lean on. For example, the most referenced Reddit thread was “What’s the best automated workout app?”, posted in the r/bodyweightfitness subreddit in June 2023. Its 663 engagement actions in a highly active community likely pushed LLM models to favor it as an authoritative source, even despite its age.
Takeaway: Niche websites and digital communities with high authority and engagement can have outsized impacts on LLM recommendations. Meanwhile, brands that host authentic user reviews prominently on their own websites can also become trusted sources for generative AI models.
What Fitness Brands Need to Know About LLM Recommendations
Our GenAI Lens analysis of AI recommendations for fitness apps revealed both the dominant brands, as well as the forces behind their visibility. In a nutshell:
LLM recommendations are key aspects of the shopping experience for high-intent buyers. Brands across consumer sectors must monitor and analyze them rigorously to remain competitive, but doing so is impossible without the right tools. GenAI Lens is here to help. Fill out the form below to request a sneak peek at how this industry-leading technology can take your brand’s LLM strategy to new heights.
FAQ: LLM Fitness App Recommendations
Which fitness apps were most recommended by LLMs for effectiveness in early 2026?
According to GenAI Lens data, Strava ranked first with a 77% Visibility Score. MyFitnessPal followed with a 71% Visibility Score, despite higher mention volume but lower prevalence. Fitbod and Nike Training Club ranked next with 61% and 55% prevalence, respectively.
What workout qualities do LLMs associate with “effective” fitness apps?
A GenAI Lens analysis of LLM responses to the prompt “What are the most effective fitness apps to get in shape?” found that they mentioned “strength” most, followed by “workouts”, “apps”, “equipment”, and “progress”.
How do LLM recommendations change when users ask for quick workouts instead?
Meltwater’s GenAI Lens analysis of responses to “best fitness apps for quick routines” found that FitOn ranked first with a 76% Visibility Score, while Nike Training Club ranked second at 53% visibility. Strava dropped to 35th place with just 10% visibility, despite being recommended most in prompts for effective fitness apps, illustrating how shifts in user intent drastically reshape AI recommendations.
Do AI-generated recommendations vary across LLM models?
Yes. A Meltwater GenAI Lens analysis of fitness app recommendations found that Strava’s overall 77% Visibility Score ranged from 99% on Google AI Overviews to just 17% on Google Gemini. Fitbod achieved its highest visibility on ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews, while several top-ranking brands were completely absent from Meta Llama responses.
Which sources most influence LLM fitness app recommendations?
Meltwater GenAI Lens analysis of fitness app recommendations found that Garage Gym Reviews ranked as the most cited source, with 88 mentions of its best-workout-apps page, 27 mentions of best-free-workout-apps, and 17 mentions of best-personal-training-apps. Other top sources included PC Mag, Wired, Tom’s Guide, YouTube, and Reddit.
Does old content impact LLM recommendations?
Yes. In Meltwater’s GenAI Lens analysis of fitness app recommendations, the most referenced Reddit thread — “What’s the best automated workout app?” from June 2023 — accumulated 663 engagement actions in the r/bodyweightfitness subreddit. Despite being over two years old, its engagement and community authority elevated it as a trusted LLM source.
Can brand websites influence LLM responses?
Yes. In Meltwater’s GenAI Lens analysis of fitness app recommendations, Die Ringe, a German calisthenics app, ranked second among cited sources with 55 mentions, driven by prominent self-hosted user reviews. However, despite high source visibility, the app itself was not consistently recommended, underscoring the difference between source authority and brand recommendation.
How does GenAI Lens help brands improve LLM visibility?
Meltwater’s GenAI Lens tracks mention volume, prevalence, visibility score, keyword associations, source citations, and LLM-specific performance across models. This enables brands to identify gaps — such as low visibility on ChatGPT or Google AI Overviews — and optimize content, reviews, and PR strategies accordingly.
