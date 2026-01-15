Fitness Apps Brand AI Visibility Index

The language LLMs used in their responses to the prompt “What are the most effective fitness apps to get in shape?” highlights how their interpretation of effectiveness prioritized strength-building, approach, and progress tracking. For example, the keyword "strength" (75% visibility) appeared more often than other qualities related to effectiveness, like “stamina” or “endurance”, which were absent. "Equipment", a key factor in deciding on which workouts to try, also achieved relatively high visibility at 45%. Finally, keywords more generally related to advancement, like "progress" (38% visibility), also appeared. Together, the top keywords highlight how the LLM models relate fitness app effectiveness to strength. But what if the user has other qualities, like efficiency, in mind when on the hunt for the best fitness app? To learn more about how LLM recommendations vary as user intent changes, we also analyzed responses to the prompt “What are the best fitness apps for quick routines?” Our GenAI Lens analysis found that FitOn was the top brand in LLM recommendations for fitness apps for quick workouts, with a Visibility Score of 76%. NTC was the second-ranked fitness app recommended for quick routines with an average Visibility Score of 53%. Meanwhile, the top fitness app for effectiveness, Strava — which many users love for showing off long runs — understandably sank to 35th place with only 10% visibility. Contrasting with LLM recommendations for effective fitness apps, "equipment" (185 mentions) was the top keyword in responses to our prompt for quick routines. Meanwhile, "strength" (128 mentions) dropped to third place after "quick routines" (169 mentions). Takeaway: User intent shapes how LLMs recommend and talk about brands. For marketers, this means understanding LLMs portray your brand generally and in relation to specific consumer needs. Tools like GenAI Lens let you monitor prompt variations and responses at scale, giving you a dynamic, panoramic view of your brand’s LLM presence. How Do LLM Responses Differ from One Another? Product Anthropic Claude ChatGPT Deepseek Google AI Mode Google AI Overviews Google Gemini Meta Llama Perplexity xAI Grok Strava 76 94 99 69 96 17 83 54 86 Nike Training Club 51 67 94 31 46 57 84 65 76 MyFitnessPal 85 93 100 41 24 35 83 22 84 Fitbod 50 95 80 59 99 51 0 75 34 Peloton App 15 64 85 38 73 16 0 19 57 Centr 41 24 88 49 42 16 0 0 53 Apple Watch 32 67 47 26 14 0 0 24 98 FitOn 0 78 67 12 84 17 0 0 30 NTC 34 42 0 74 79 0 0 21 29 Future 27 19 36 59 53 16 0 12 48 Meltwater GenAI Lens data based on responses to the prompt "“What are the most effective fitness apps to get in shape?” from December 24, 2025 to January 7, 2026. Our GenAI Lens analysis found that fitness app visibility varies drastically between LLM models.

In AI-generated recommendations for effective fitness apps, Strava was the most consistently visible brand, with a 77% Visibility Score overall. However, that score dipped as low as 17% on Google Gemini and as high as 99% on Google AI Overviews. Fitbod (which ranked third in overall visibility) scored higher than any other app on ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews, two top targets for many consumer brands. And notably, most of the brands that appeared in responses from the top LLMs were nowhere to be found on Meta Llama. Takeaway: While high visibility across all of the top LLMs is ideal, refining strategies to target specific models can help brands more effectively reach their target audiences. GenAI Lens breaks down visibility by channel, allowing marketers to zero in on new opportunities and identify low-hanging fruit. How Do LLMs Source Information? # Source Mentions 1 Garage Gym Reviews 142 2 dieringe.com 55 3 youtube.com 44 4 reddit.com 42 Garage Gym Reviews was the top source cited in LLM recommendations of effective fitness apps, according to GenAI Lens. Its dedicated, site-wide focus on comparative fitness reviews helped make it a highly influential LLM source on the topic of fitness apps. Top URLs referenced were best-workout-apps (88 mentions), best-free-workout-apps (27 mentions), and best-personal-training-apps (17 mentions), highlighting AI’s reliance on authoritative, ranking-style content when surfacing recommendations. Interestingly, the second-ranked source, Die Ringe, was the only fitness app brand website to make the list. The website for the German calisthenics app was mentioned 55 times in LLM recommendations, seemingly stemming from the prominence of self-referencing, user-generated reviews on its homepage. However, that visibility did not translate into LLMs recommending the app itself. Finally, YouTube and Reddit came in third and fourth, respectively, powered by the kind of unfiltered, peer reviews that LLMs lean on. For example, the most referenced Reddit thread was “What’s the best automated workout app?”, posted in the r/bodyweightfitness subreddit in June 2023. Its 663 engagement actions in a highly active community likely pushed LLM models to favor it as an authoritative source, even despite its age. Takeaway: Niche websites and digital communities with high authority and engagement can have outsized impacts on LLM recommendations. Meanwhile, brands that host authentic user reviews prominently on their own websites can also become trusted sources for generative AI models. What Fitness Brands Need to Know About LLM Recommendations Our GenAI Lens analysis of AI recommendations for fitness apps revealed both the dominant brands, as well as the forces behind their visibility. In a nutshell: Brand visibility in LLM recommendations depends on both volume and prevalence of brand mentions.

Look at user intent, as expressed through subtle shifts in language, for a fuller picture of how your brand is portrayed to audiences as they go on their “prompt journeys”.

Brands with high visibility on one LLM can be completely absent on another. Understanding LLM response variations is key to building strategies that focus on reaching your target audiences where they are.

LLMs rely on sources with both expert and peer-led expertise, even if they are old. Generally, comparative reviews, like ranking lists, and UGC, like starred reviews, are paramount. LLM recommendations are key aspects of the shopping experience for high-intent buyers. Brands across consumer sectors must monitor and analyze them rigorously to remain competitive, but doing so is impossible without the right tools. GenAI Lens is here to help. Fill out the form below to request a sneak peek at how this industry-leading technology can take your brand’s LLM strategy to new heights. FAQ: LLM Fitness App Recommendations Which fitness apps were most recommended by LLMs for effectiveness in early 2026? According to GenAI Lens data, Strava ranked first with a 77% Visibility Score. MyFitnessPal followed with a 71% Visibility Score, despite higher mention volume but lower prevalence. Fitbod and Nike Training Club ranked next with 61% and 55% prevalence, respectively. What workout qualities do LLMs associate with “effective” fitness apps? A GenAI Lens analysis of LLM responses to the prompt “What are the most effective fitness apps to get in shape?” found that they mentioned “strength” most, followed by “workouts”, “apps”, “equipment”, and “progress”. How do LLM recommendations change when users ask for quick workouts instead? Meltwater’s GenAI Lens analysis of responses to “best fitness apps for quick routines” found that FitOn ranked first with a 76% Visibility Score, while Nike Training Club ranked second at 53% visibility. Strava dropped to 35th place with just 10% visibility, despite being recommended most in prompts for effective fitness apps, illustrating how shifts in user intent drastically reshape AI recommendations. Do AI-generated recommendations vary across LLM models? Yes. A Meltwater GenAI Lens analysis of fitness app recommendations found that Strava’s overall 77% Visibility Score ranged from 99% on Google AI Overviews to just 17% on Google Gemini. Fitbod achieved its highest visibility on ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews, while several top-ranking brands were completely absent from Meta Llama responses. Which sources most influence LLM fitness app recommendations? Meltwater GenAI Lens analysis of fitness app recommendations found that Garage Gym Reviews ranked as the most cited source, with 88 mentions of its best-workout-apps page, 27 mentions of best-free-workout-apps, and 17 mentions of best-personal-training-apps. Other top sources included PC Mag, Wired, Tom’s Guide, YouTube, and Reddit. Does old content impact LLM recommendations? Yes. In Meltwater’s GenAI Lens analysis of fitness app recommendations, the most referenced Reddit thread — “What’s the best automated workout app?” from June 2023 — accumulated 663 engagement actions in the r/bodyweightfitness subreddit. Despite being over two years old, its engagement and community authority elevated it as a trusted LLM source. Can brand websites influence LLM responses? Yes. In Meltwater’s GenAI Lens analysis of fitness app recommendations, Die Ringe, a German calisthenics app, ranked second among cited sources with 55 mentions, driven by prominent self-hosted user reviews. However, despite high source visibility, the app itself was not consistently recommended, underscoring the difference between source authority and brand recommendation. How does GenAI Lens help brands improve LLM visibility? Meltwater’s GenAI Lens tracks mention volume, prevalence, visibility score, keyword associations, source citations, and LLM-specific performance across models. This enables brands to identify gaps — such as low visibility on ChatGPT or Google AI Overviews — and optimize content, reviews, and PR strategies accordingly. Loading... Continue Reading Blog Post What is Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)? & How to Do It Blog Post Discover LLM-Driven Brand Perception with GenAI Lens report Global State of Social Media Report guide State of PR 2026