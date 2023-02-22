Linkfluence is Rebranding as Meltwater

In early 2021 Linkfluence was acquired by Meltwater, in a deal that created a highly successful partnership. Since then there has been greater investment in the development of the Radarly Consumer Insights platform, and many new features and data sources have been included, bringing more value to Linkfluence customers. A lot of Meltwater enterprise clients adopted Linkfluence as a result, with Meltwater also investing in the commercial distribution of Linkfluence's platform.

So today, we’re excited to share that the next stage of this successful integration is for Linkfluence to rebrand as a part of Meltwater, as we become even more closely aligned companies. This is a huge milestone for Linkfluence and a testament to the success we’ve seen since joining forces 18 months ago. Linkfluence's product team will continue to operate as the Consumer Intelligence Center of Excellence of Meltwater to drive innovation and advancements within this category.

As of April 1st 2023, the Linkfluence brand will fully transition under Meltwater across all channels.

What will happen after the Linkfluence rebranding?

Linkfluence's product Radarly will of course continue to operate as normal, and Linkfluence customers will still have access to customer support and account teams through all of the usual channels. As far as Linkfluence's products and services are concerned, nothing will change for current customers. And we will of course continue to invest in Linkfluence's products to bring clients even more value.

We are thrilled to have Linkfluence fully embrace the Meltwater brand and the new opportunities it brings. We are excited to take these next steps to have Linkfluence become an even closer part of the Meltwater family, and look forward to bringing you even greater innovations in Radarly in the coming months and years.

If you have any questions please do not hesitate to reach out to us.