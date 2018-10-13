Customer Stories
Infographic: PR and Marketing Reporting—Keys to Capturing KPIs

Kusal De Silva

Oct 13, 2018

MarketingReporting
Woman on the phone in the office

As PR and marketing reporting becomes essential in the modern comms department and folks move towards quantifying their efforts, wading through different aspects of reporting can get confusing fast. This uncertainty can particularly be true for those building a data-centric foundation for their PR and marketing departments. Becoming data-centric now will streamline the future reporting process. We understand the complexity surrounding data gathering and the decisions that need to be made to implement a rigorous reporting strategy; that’s why we’ve laid out what you need to get started in this handy infographic.

Infographic: PR and Marketing Reporting
