Customer Experience Statistics You Should Know About

Any business can claim to provide the best product, lowest prices, or greatest service. But it’s the customer experience (CX) that really sets companies apart. While this can be hard to quantify, it’s becoming increasingly important for businesses to understand the experiences they deliver as well as CX trends that will define how customers perceive your business. That’s where customer experience statistics come in handy.

Customer experience statistics (especially recent ones from 2021 and 2022) give you data-driven insights into what’s important to customers. Even if you think you’re delivering great experiences and hitting on all of your customers’ wants and whims, CX statistics might show you new ways to improve.

We’ve rounded up the most eye-opening customer experience statistics from 2021 and 2022 so you can make CX a greater priority in 2023. Let’s dive in!

Table of Contents:

General Statistics on Customer Experience

Customer experience has become a competitive advantage for a growing number of businesses. These general statistics on customer experience show just how important CX has become.

73% of customers share that they take into account the experience when making purchasing decisions. (PWC) Customer experience is the new competitive advantage, with two-thirds of companies competing on experience alone. (Gartner) Only 44% of companies plan on increasing their investments in CX in the coming year — potentially leaving plenty of opportunities on the table for the companies who are investing in better experiences. (SuperOffice) Customer experience is the number one priority for 45.9% of businesses over the next five years, beating pricing strategies and products for the third time in a row. By comparison, only 20.5% say pricing is their main focus, while 33.6% are focusing on product. (SuperOffice) Billion-dollar companies that invest in customer experience can expect an additional $700 million in revenue within three years. For SaaS companies, the increase is closer to $1 billion in revenue. (Temkin Group) The mobile experience remains a top concern — 66% of shoppers say a poor mobile experience harms their opinion of a brand, while 55% of shoppers are less likely to engage with the brand. (SuperOffice) 86% of buyers share they are willing to pay more for a great experience. The more expensive the item, the more people are willing to pay. (PWC) 63% of customers say they’d be willing to share more personal information with companies that offer a great experience. (PWC) One in three customers says they will drop a brand altogether after just one bad experience. (PWC) The majority of US consumers say the experiences at most companies need work. (PWC)

These CX statistics give businesses plenty of food for thought. It’s no question that a great customer experience can lead to increased customer retention, customer satisfaction, and opportunities for growth. Decision makers can use this information to justify investments in a CX strategy that will serve as a critical brand differentiator.

Personalization Statistics Customer Experience

While personalization isn’t synonymous with customer experience, it does account for a large portion of CX. These CX statistics highlight the growing role of personalized experiences in shaping consumer perceptions.

90% of consumers like the idea of personalized content, messaging, and offers. (Startup Bonsai) 49% of buyers have made an impulse purchase as a result of receiving a personalized experience. (Segment) 71% of customers feel some level of frustration when experiences are not personalized. (Segment) 70% of customers say they’re more likely to purchase exclusively from brands that understand them and their needs. (Red Point Global) 82% of respondents expect retailers to accommodate their personal preferences. (Red Point Global) 63% of shoppers won’t buy from brands that lack personalization. (Startup Bonsai) 88% of marketers have seen measurable results from personalized marketing. (Startup Bonsai)

Learning more about who your customers are and what they want from their experiences allows you to deliver on their expectations across the entire customer journey. Empowering your CX strategy with data from social listening and consumer insights gives you the information you need to make value-adding decisions.

Reading Tips: How AI-driven customer personalization is driving the top line, How to Make Audience Segmentation Truly Personal

B2B Customer Experience Statistics

Creating a positive customer experience matters in any business setting. These B2B customer experience statistics share just how important a good CX strategy has become when selling to other businesses.

80% of B2B customers experience a similar purchase experience as B2C buyers. (SmartKarrot) B2B companies that offer a customized eCommerce experience tend to outsell their competitors by 30%. (SmartKarrot) B2B mobile ordering has increased 250% since the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring a shift in digital norms in the professional purchasing process. (McKinsey) 70% of B2B buyers are willing to make large purchases ($50,000 or more) via self-service channels. (McKinsey) An impressive 100% of B2B customers want self-service options for at least some of the buying process. (TrustRadius) Buyers who are given a self-guided buying journey are 147% more likely to purchase. (Gartner)

Oftentimes, B2C trends help to shape those in a B2B setting. B2B customers are also average consumers outside of the workplace. The expectations they create of the companies they do business with on a daily basis start to spill over into their work lives. Recreating B2C experiences for B2B customers may help to give companies an edge when it comes to CX.

Must-Know CX Statistics for Customer Service

Customer service statistics should be shared regularly with your customer service team. They’re inherently customer focused and are tasked with providing best-in-class customer service at all times. These CX statistics for customer service can help to shape their approach.

Only 1 in 26 customers will complain about a poor experience. The rest silently fume, leaving you with a false impression of how many loyal customers you actually have. (SuperOffice) Fast response times are the number one attribute of a great customer service experience, according to 75% of survey respondents. (SuperOffice) Nearly 8 in 10 Americans agree that convenience, speed, friendliness, and knowledgeable help are the hallmarks of a great experience. (PWC) 85% of customers say they want a business to be proactive about communication. (SuperOffice)

Your customer service team is on the front lines of the customer experience. They have the advantage of hearing real-time conversations and feedback that customers aren’t publicly sharing. An informed and empowered customer service team can help to transform a poor customer service experience into a positive experience on the spot.

How to Improve Your CX Statistics with Data

The bottom line is this: CX matters, perhaps now more than ever. With more companies making CX a top priority, brands can no longer leave customer experience to chance. Researching the latest customer experience statistics 2022 (or even Googling customer experience statistics 2021) can give you a great starting point for improvements.

Empowering your strategy with these CX statistics and other data can help you meet and exceed your customers’ expectations. Aside from the latest research, you can leverage platforms like Meltwater Radarly to get inside the minds of your target audience and build stronger brand loyalty.

Meltwater Radarly is a consumer insights software and customer experience platform that uses social listening, AI, and human data scientists to turn data into actionable insights. Learn more about your customers at every touchpoint and every stage of the customer journey via ratings, reviews, social conversations, and customer feedback so you can adjust your approach as you go.

Fill out the form below to get a free demo of our platform!