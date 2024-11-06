Arguably, no artist has had a bigger year than pop star Chappell Roan. The singer-songwriter’s debut album came out in September 2023, but she didn’t start drawing significant attention until nearly seven months later. Now, she is one of the music industry’s biggest rising stars, selling out her live shows and booking high-profile TV spots, like her recent performance on Saturday Night Live. Known for her theatrical, themed stage performances, Roan rivals the likes of other mega stars like Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter when it comes to being Gen-Z’s favorite music icon. How big of a year has 2024 been for Roan really? We used our social listening and analytics solution to find out.

How much did Chappell Roan’s visibility grow in 2024?

From January 1 to November 4, 2024, there were nearly seven million mentions of Chappell Roan across social and traditional media.

Looking at the second half of the past 12 full months, from May to October 2024, mentions were a stunning 1,484% higher than they were in the first half, from October 2023 to April 2024.

What was Chappell Roan’s most talked about moment in 2024?

Chappell Roan’s visibility was boosted by a buildup of key live performances as well as a few viral social media moments. The ones that generated the biggest bumps in buzz were:

April 12: Her first of two performances at Coachella caused a 62% spike in mentions the next day.

So while Roan has had many buzz-building moments this year, her biggest was undoubtedly her appearance and performance at the MTV VMAs where she accepted the award for Best New Artist.

Which country is talking about Chappell Roan the most?

Unsurprisingly, Chappell Roan’s home country, the United States, is where she is most popular. However, China is home to the second-highest volume of Pink Pony Club conversation, followed by the United Kingdom and Brazil.

Which state or region is talking about Chappell Roan the most?

When we look at the results by state and region, Roan’s Chinese fanbase comes out ahead. The Chinese province of Henan is the top region for Chappell Roan conversation this year, followed by California, the setting of many a Chappell Roan song, and Texas.

What is the general sentiment around Chappell Roan?

When we narrow our analysis down to social media sources, sentiment around Chappell Roan is slightly more positive than negative. Most negative mentions arose in mid-August when she began speaking out about fame’s toll on her mental health and well-being. They then surged in late September and early October as discussion about her turned to her political views and non-endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Takeaways for marketers

As her popularity has surged, Roan's image and music have influenced pop culture in a number of ways, including the emergence of new memes and trends. For example, her song "Hot to Go!" and its accompanying dance were summer hits that flooded online content this summer. Plus, videos in which one person says "I hope she plays 'Hot to Go!'" only for another person to inform them that they are anywhere other than a Chappelle Roan concert remain a popular meme format.