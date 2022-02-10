Meltwater Scientific Advisory Board

Role of the Scientific Advisory Board

Formed in 2018, Meltwater’s Scientific Advisory Board provides insights into shifts in the frontier of technological innovation in their areas of expertise, and identifies novel solutions or technologies for some of the hardest technological challenges Meltwater is working on.

As an innovation leader, Meltwater invests in R&D in AI, machine learning XYZ, and the role of the SAB is to support Meltwater leadership and teams in setting this medium and long-term technology strategy. They advise Meltwater new areas of scientific and technology investment and provide invaluable insights into the future of technological innovation in their areas of expertise. Leveraging their research and expertise, they are materially involved in advising individual teams on scientific and technical roadmaps and long-term strategy.