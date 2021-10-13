Customer Stories
Meltwater Voices Virtual Conference: Digital Transformation in Communications and Marketing

The Great Unbundling: The PR Exec's 15 Year Journey Towards Specialisation

The Great Unbundling: The PR Exec's 15 Year Journey Towards Specialisation

with Gerry Wisniewski, Managing Director at Edelman UK

Access Recording Here
The Role of Media Intelligence in Digital Transformation

The Role of Media Intelligence in Digital Transformation

with Wesley Mathew, Head of Marketing, EMEA South at Meltwater

Access Recording Here
Absence Bakes the Heart Grow Fonder: Life After Cookies

Absence Bakes the Heart Grow Fonder: Life After Cookies

with James Chandler, Chief Marketing Officer at IAB UK

Access Recording Here
What is the Role of Comms & Marketing Teams in Digital Transformation? [Panel Discussion]

What is the Role of Comms & Marketing Teams in Digital Transformation? [Panel Discussion]

with Obabiyi Fagade, Trade Marketing Manager at Heineken / Kamales Lardi, CEO at Lardi & Partner Consulting / Souad AlSerkal, VP of Strategic Communications at Tabreed

Access Recording Here
eSports and Online Gaming: Opportunities & Practical Insights for Brands and Marketers

eSports and Online Gaming: Opportunities & Practical Insights for Brands and Marketers

with Andreas Thome, Chief Executive Officer at Play Magnus AS

Access Recording Here
Fireside Chat: How MultiChoice Africa Advances Transformation Efforts with Meltwater

Fireside Chat: How MultiChoice Africa Advances Transformation Efforts with Meltwater

with Reatile Tekateka, Group Executive Head Corporate Affairs at MultiChoice Africa, and Julia Nill, EMEA Enterprise Director at Meltwater

Access Recording Here