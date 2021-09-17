Author, Educator, & Influencer
Blair Imani is the author of Read This To Get Smarter, Making Our Way Home, and Modern HERstory. Her work centers on women and girls, global Black communities, and the LGBTQ community. She has presented at many universities including Oxford, Stanford, and Duke.
Cultivating Inclusive and Diverse Online Communities
Director, Head of Global Social Media, Twitch
As a creative brand storyteller with a love for social, music, fashion & sports, Jotham has experience managing and developing some of the most successful brands in the digital space including Impossible Foods, Oracle, and PepsiCo.
Do You, and Get Yours: Social for Social
Social Media Consultant
With over 15 years of industry experience, Matt has worked with some of the world’s biggest brands including the BBC, ITV, ITN, United Nations, International Red Cross, and Pinterest. Matt is frequently invited to appear on various news channels as a leading social media industry expert commentator.
Tactics for Going Viral In Any Niche
Managing Director, Digital, Walton Isaacson
While carrying the “ethos” of a Strategic Innovation Consultant to many enterprises, Albert has always possessed a firm understanding of how technology has continued to transform the discipline of Marketing while disrupting today’s conventional consumer engagement models.
Future of Community: The Impact of Content, Commerce and Comments
Senior Product Specialist
Rebecca has been working with Meltwater clients for the past 7 years to help maximize their experience with Meltwater and the value they get out of the platform. Most recently she has been focusing on Meltwater’s suite of social media marketing and management products to help clients optimize their strategies to the ever changing social industry landscape.
