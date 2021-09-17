Customer Stories
Voices: Community Management

Blair Imani

Author, Educator, & Influencer

Blair Imani is the author of Read This To Get Smarter, Making Our Way Home, and Modern HERstory. Her work centers on women and girls, global Black communities, and the LGBTQ community. She has presented at many universities including Oxford, Stanford, and Duke.

Cultivating Inclusive and Diverse Online Communities

In this session, you’ll learn

  1. How to encourage audience retention and growth with a focus on D&I
  2. Catering content for a diverse community, without losing your brand identity
  3. Developing a due-diligence framework 
Jotham Ndugga-Kabuye

Director, Head of Global Social Media, Twitch

As a creative brand storyteller with a love for social, music, fashion & sports, Jotham has experience managing and developing some of the most successful brands in the digital space including Impossible Foods, Oracle, and PepsiCo.

Do You, and Get Yours: Social for Social

In this session, you’ll learn: 

  1. How to determine the "why" in your social strategy
  2. What makes storytelling a key factor for social media
  3. The reasons social comes first and everything else is second
Matt Navarra

Social Media Consultant

With over 15 years of industry experience, Matt has worked with some of the world’s biggest brands including the BBC, ITV, ITN, United Nations, International Red Cross, and Pinterest. Matt is frequently invited to appear on various news channels as a leading social media industry expert commentator.

Tactics for Going Viral In Any Niche

In this session, you’ll learn: 

  1. Tips for running a Facebook Group
  2. What platforms to prioritize for engagement
  3. How to leverage your content across platforms
Albert Thompson

Managing Director, Digital, Walton Isaacson

While carrying the “ethos” of a Strategic Innovation Consultant to many enterprises, Albert has always possessed a firm understanding of how technology has continued to transform the discipline of Marketing while disrupting today’s conventional consumer engagement models.

Future of Community: The Impact of Content, Commerce and Comments 

In this session, you’ll learn: 

  • Where to find the voice of the consumer 
  • Why we need to rethink ‘data-driven’ strategies 
  • What to prioritize when it comes to the social ecosystem
Rebecca Moriarty

Senior Product Specialist

Rebecca has been working with Meltwater clients for the past 7 years to help maximize their experience with Meltwater and the value they get out of the platform. Most recently she has been focusing on Meltwater’s suite of social media marketing and management products to help clients optimize their strategies to the ever changing social industry landscape.

In this session, you’ll learn: 

  • How to gain insights into your audience through social media listening 
  • How to determine what content resonates with your followers
  • How to engage with your online communities
